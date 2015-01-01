पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रोष:माेदी सरकार की नीतियों पर किसानों ने जताया आक्रोश

सीकर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • किसान सभा के अमराराम व स्वराज इंडिया के योगेन्द्र यादव के नेतृत्व में शाहजहांपुर में महापड़ाव

देशभर के विभिन्न हिस्साें से आ रहे किसानाें का शाहजहांपुर में महापड़ाव तेज हाेता जा रहा है। किसान सभा के राष्ट्रीय उपाध्यक्ष अमराराम व स्वराज इंडिया के संयोजक योगेन्द्र यादव के नेतृत्व में बुधवार काे भी बड़ी संख्या में सीकर के किसानाें ने महापड़ाव कर केंद्र की माेदी सरकार के खिलाफ आक्राेश जताया।

जनवादी महिला समिति की प्रदेश संयुक्त सचिव रेखा जांगिड़ ने कहा इस कंपकपाती हुई सर्दी में लाखों किसान सिंघु, टिकरी,शाहजहांपुर व अन्य स्थानों पर सड़कों पर डेरा डाले हुए हैं और माेदी सरकार किसानाें काे दिल्ली आने से खदेड़ने के लिए पानी की बौछार व आंसू गैस के गोले दाग कर दमनकारी नीति अपना रही है।

महापड़ाव में सीकर से किसान नेता रामचन्द्र सुंडा,पुर्व अधिक्षण अभियंता बृजेन्द्रसिंह मील,मोहन फौजी,कमला चौधरी के नेतृत्व में मांडोता, घिरणिया,कूदन, पलथाना, थोरासी से सैकड़ों लोगों ने शाहजहांपुर किसान महापंचायत में भाग लिया। महापड़ाव को किसान सभा के राज्य उपाध्यक्ष हरफूलसिंह बाजिया,छगन चौधरी,एस एफ आई प्रदेशाध्यक्ष सुभाष जाखड़ आदि ने संबोधित किया।

राष्ट्रपति के नाम मांगों का ज्ञापन सौंपा
किसान विकास समिति सीकर की ओर से किसानों के समर्थन में कई कार्यकर्ता सिंधु बॉर्डर पर गए। अध्यक्ष हरफूलसिंह चौधरी ने बताया कि केंद्र सरकार समस्याओं का हल करने की बजाय बढ़ावा ही दे रही है। केंद्र सरकार की ओर से लागू किसान विरोधी तीन कृषि कानूनों को वापस लिए जाने की मांग को लेकर राष्ट्रपति के नाम पत्र लिखा है।

पत्र में मांग की गई है कि केंद्र सरकार द्वारा लाए गए तीनों कृषि अध्यादेश वापिस लेकर एक नया समग्र किसान हितेषी बिल संसद में लाया जाने की मांग की है। फसल बीमा योजना में जो बहुत सी विसंगतियां हैं उन्हें दूर कर किसान संगठनों से वार्ता कर किसान हितेषी फसल बीमा योजना तुरन्त लागू करने, किसानों के कर्ज माफ करने सहित विभिन्न मांगें शामिल हैं।

