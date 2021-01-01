पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नगरपालिका चुनाव:चार पालिकाओं में पार्टी प्रत्याशियों के साथ निर्दलियों की बाड़ेबंदी कल मतगणना के बाद शुरू होगा पालिकाध्यक्ष के लिए जोड़-तोड़

सीकर2 घंटे पहले
रामगढ़ शेखावाटी. भाजपा की मीटिंग में मौजूद पार्षद प्रत्याशी व पदाधिकारी। - Dainik Bhaskar
रामगढ़ शेखावाटी. भाजपा की मीटिंग में मौजूद पार्षद प्रत्याशी व पदाधिकारी।
  • रींगस, लोसल, श्रीमाधोपुर और खंडेला नगर पालिकाओं के प्रत्याशियों की बाड़ेबंदी
  • 31 जनवरी को होगी मतगणना, सात फरवरी को चेयरमैन का चुनाव

जिले की सात नगर पालिकाओं में मतदान प्रक्रिया पूरी होने के बाद अगले दिन शुक्रवार को राजनीतिक पार्टियों के पदाधिकारी और नेता प्रत्याशियों की बाड़ेबंदी में जुटे रहे। रींगस, लोसल, श्रीमाधोपुर और खंडेला नगर पालिकाओं के प्रत्याशियों की बाड़ेबंदी कर दी गई। जोड़-तोड़ के गणित में फंसी हुई पालिकाओं में निर्दलीय प्रत्याशियों को भी बाड़ेबंदी में रखा गया है। 31 जनवरी को चुनाव परिणाम आने के बाद बाड़ेबंदी में कुछ बदलाव होगा। क्योंकि बोर्ड के बहुमत और चेयरमैन बनाने की असली लड़ाई मतगणना के बाद ही शुरू होगी।

रामगढ़ शेखावाटी, फतेहपुर, लक्ष्मणगढ़, लोसल, रींगस, खण्डेला, श्रीमाधोपुर नगर पालिका में चुनाव हुआ। रींगस में भाजपा-कांग्रेस और निर्दलीय प्रत्याशियों, लोसल, श्रीमाधोपुर में कांग्रेस तथा खंडेला में भाजपा व निर्दलीय की प्रत्याशियों की बाड़ेबंदी की गई। राजनेता फतेहपुर में पालिकाध्यक्ष बनाने के लिए निर्दलियों की जरूरत तय मानकर चल रहे हैं। ऐसे में दोनों ही पार्टियां मतगणना के बद ही बाड़ेबंदी का फैसला लेगी। सात फरवरी को चेयरमैन के चुनाव होंगे।

भाजपा-कांग्रेस नेताओं ने लिया प्रत्याशियों का फीडबैक, कई जगह मतगणना के बाद की जाएगी बाड़ाबंदी

रामगढ़ शेखावाटी में भाजपा व कांग्रेस नेताओं ने लिया फीडबैक
रामगढ़ शेखावाटी नगर पालिका बोर्ड गठन के लिए बहुमत जुटाने के लिए शुक्रवार को भाजपा-कांग्रेस नेता मंथन में जुटे रहे। कार्यकर्ताओं से हार-जीत का फीड बैक लिया गया। ब्लॉक कांग्रेस कार्यालय में जिला महासचिव पवन दाधीच के नेतृत्व में वार्ड वार कांग्रेस प्रत्याशियों की स्थिति पर चर्चा की गई। वहीं नगर भाजपा अध्यक्ष यतेन्द्रकुमार पारीक व रमेश जोशी के नेतृत्व में भाजपा प्रत्याशियों की हार-जीत और संभावित परिणाम पर चर्चा की गई। पार्टियों ने संभावित निर्दलीय प्रत्याशियों को अपने-अपने पाले में शामिल करने पर मंथन किया। यहां परिणाम के बाद बाड़ेबंदी की जाएगी।

खंडेला में भाजपा ने 11 व सुभाष मील ने निर्दलीय उम्मीदवारों की बाड़ेबंदी की
खंडेला पालिका में भारतीय जनता पार्टी ने 11 उम्मीदवारों की कस्बे से बाहर किसी होटल में बाड़ेबंदी की है। वहीं सुभाष मील समर्थक निर्दलीयों की मील ने बाड़ेबदी की है। कांग्रेस ने अभी तक कोई बाड़ेबंदी नहीं।
श्रीमाधोपुर में कांग्रेस ने मतदान के बाद कर दी बाड़ेबंदी, भाजपा कल करेगी फैसला
श्रीमाधोपुर पालिका में कांग्रेस ने गुरुवार को मतदान के बाद ही कांग्रेस प्रत्याशियों की बाड़ेबंदी कर दी। पूर्व पीसीसी सचिव व विधायक दीपेन्द्र सिंह के बेटे बालेन्दु सिंह के नेतृत्व में सभी प्रत्याशियों को गुरुवार को मतदान समाप्ति के बाद ही बाड़ेबंदी में ले लिया गया। शनिवार को बाड़ेबंदी की जगह बदली जा सकती है। वहीं भाजपा रिजल्ट आने के बाद बाड़ेबंदी पर फैसला लेगी।
लोसल नगर पालिका में कांग्रेस ने पार्टी के अलावा निर्दलीय प्रत्याशियों की बाड़ेबंदी की
लोसल पालिका में भाजपा कांग्रेस दोनों पार्टियों के मुखिया बोर्ड बनाने में जुट के लिए जोड़ तोड़ में जुटे हैं। यहां कांग्रेस के दो पार्षद निर्विरोध चुने जा चुके हैं। कांग्रेस ने पार्टी प्रत्याशियों के अलावा कुछ निर्दलियों की भी बाड़ेबंदी की है।
लक्ष्मणगढ़ पालिका में चेयरमैन पद के लिए भाजपा और कांग्रेस के नेताओं ने किया मंथन
शुक्रवार को पूर्व पालिकाध्यक्ष दिनेश जोशी, शहर मंडल अध्यक्ष मधुसूदन दायमा, सतीश पाटोदा सहित अन्य नेताओं ने पालिकाध्यक्ष पद को लेकर चर्चा की। भाजपा शनिवार को प्रत्याशियों की बाड़ेबंदी करेगी। वहीं कांग्रेस की आगामी रणनीति के लिए ब्लॉक कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष दिनेश कस्वां, जिला परिषद सदस्य बनवारी ढाका, सुरेन्द्र रूहेला, महावीर मातवा, बजरंग पचार आदि नेताओं ने चर्चा की।

रींगस नगर पालिका में भाजपा, कांग्रेस व निर्दलीय निठारवाल ने की प्रत्याशियों की बाड़ेबंदी
रींगस पालिका में भाजपा, कांग्रेस व निर्दलियों ने अगल-अलग स्थानों पर अपने व समर्थक उम्मीदवारों की बाड़ेबंदी की है। भाजपा ने उम्मीदवारों की बाड़ेबंदी जयपुर में की है। वहीं कांग्रेस पदाधिकारियों ने शुक्रवार को सरगोठ के कान्हा होटल में पार्टी उम्मीदवारों को बुलाकर बाड़ेबंदी की है। इसी तरह निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार निवर्तमान नगर पालिका अध्यक्ष हरिशंकर निठारवाल भी अपने खेमे के उम्मीदवारों के साथ कस्बे से बाहर निकल चुके हैं। रींगस में चेयरमैन बनाने के लिए सबका फोकस निर्दलीय प्रत्यशियों की हर-जीत पर टिका है।

