धाेद राेड की घटना:बाेलेराे में डीजल भरवाया और सेल्समैन से 22500 रुपए छीनकर भाग गए बदमाश

सीकर35 मिनट पहले
  • सेल्समैन ने राेका ताे 20 मीटर घसीट ले गए, सूट पहने थे आरोपी

पेट्राेल पंप पर सेल्समैन से 22500 रुपए लूट ले जाने का मामला सामने आया है। धाेद राेड स्थित महेश फ्यूल स्टेशन के मालिक महेश खीचड़ ने बताया कि रात करीब 11 बजे पेट्राेल पंप पर वह खुद और तीन सेल्समैन थे। इनमें दाे सेल्समैन अंदर खाना खा रहे थे। जबकि एक गाड़ियों में पेट्रोल-डीजल डाल रहा था।

इस दाैरान एक सफेद रंग की बिना नंबरी बाेलेराे कैंपर आई, जिसमें दाे युवक बैठे थे। आते ही इन्हाेंने पंप पर खडे़ सेल्समैन महेश शर्मा से 1100 रुपए का डीजल भरवा लिया। इसके बाद पेटीएम से भुगतान करने की बात कही। पेटीएम नहीं हुआ ताे इन्हाेंने दाे हजार रुपए का नाेट दिखाकर सेल्समैन से खुले पैसे मांगे।

सेल्समैन बेग से खुले पैसे निकालने लगा ताे इनमें से एक युवक झपट्टा मारकर सेल्समैन से बेग छीन ले गया। बैग में 22500 रुपए रखे हुए थे। सेल्समैन ने आरोपियों को राेकने का प्रयास किया ताे उसका एक हाथ गाड़ी के फाटक में उलझने वे वह भी स्टार्ट गाड़ी के साथ करीब 20 फीट दूर घसीटता चला गया था।

सीसीटीवी में फुटेज : चार मिनट में दिया वारदात काे अंजाम

डीजल भरवाने आए दाेनाें युवक सूट पहने हुए थे। डीजल भराने से पहले इनमें एक युवक बाेलेराे कैंपर से उतर कर पंप पर स्थित टायलेट में भी गया था। बाेलचाल से दाेनाें युवक स्थानीय लग रहे थे। रुपए छिनने पर सेल्समैन ने शोर मचाया तो पेट्राेल पंप मालिक ने बाेलेराे कैंपर का पांच किलाेमीटर तक अपनी कार से पीछा किया। चेनपुरा चाैराहा और शीतला चाैक में आकर बाेलेराे कैंपर वाले ओझल हाे गए।

इसके बाद सूचना पर काेतवाली पुलिस माैके पर पहुंची। परंतु बाेलेराे कैंपर वालाें का सुराग नहीं लग पाया। लूट की घटना के फुटेज पंप पर लगे सीसीटीवी में कैद हाे गए हैं। जाे कि, पीड़ित पक्ष ने पुलिस काे भी उपलब्ध कराए हैं। जांच अधिकारी एएसआई नरपत सिंह का कहना है कि फुटेज के आधार पर अज्ञात युवकाें की तलाश जारी है। सेल्समैन और पंप मालिक के बयान दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है।

इधर, बदमाशों ने भाेजनालय और कैंटीन के ताेडे़ शीशे
धाेद राेड चाैराहे पर स्थित श्री श्याम बाबा भाेजनालय और ठेके के पास बनी कैंटीन में चाेरी का प्रयास हुआ। स्थानीय निवासी राकेश कालेर ने बताया कि चाेरी करने के लिए पत्थर मार कर दाेनाें के शीशे ताेड़ दिए थे। लेकिन, जब रात काे एक गाड़ी आकर रुकी और उसमें सवार लाेगाें ने भाेजनालय और कैंटीन पर पत्थर फेंक कर शीशा ताेड़ा ताे अावाज सुन कर हाेटल पर माैजूद कर्मचारी दाैड़ कर बाहर आ गए थे। जिनकाे देखकर गाड़ी लेकर आए अज्ञात लाेग फरार हाे गए थे।

