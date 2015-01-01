पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

विवाद:राशन की दुकान पर लाइन लगाने की बात को लेकर फायरिंग, एक घायल

रतनगढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • रतनगढ़ की घटना, पैर में लगे गोली के छर्रे, बाइक भी तोड़ी, आरोपी भाग गया

रामचंद्र पार्क के पास गुरुवार की सुबह राशन डीलर की दुकान के आगे लाइन लगाने की बात को लेकर हुई फायरिंग में एक युवक घायल हो गया। फायरिंग करने का आरोपी मौके से भाग गया। फायरिंग की घटना के बाद क्षेत्र के लोगों में दहशत फैल गई। सूचना पर पुलिस भी मौके पर पहुंची और घटना की जानकारी ली। पुलिस के अनुसार रामचंद्र पार्क के पीछे स्थित राशन डीलर की दुकान के सामने लाइन लगाने की बात को लेकर वार्ड 10 का 39 वर्षीय श्रवण उर्फ मिथुन खटीक की वार्ड एक निवासी 16 वर्षीय आवेश के साथ बोलचाल हो गई। श्रवण ने आवेश के साथ मारपीट कर उसकी बाइक को भी क्षतिग्रस्त कर दिया।

घटना की सूचना पर आवेश का 24 वर्षीय बड़ा भाई खालिद पुत्र आरिफ व्यापारी मौके पर पहुंचा, तो श्रवण उर्फ मिथुन खटीक ने उस पर फायरिंग कर दी। फायरिंग में खालिद के बाएं पैर पर गोली के छर्रे लगे। परिजन उसे अस्पताल लेकर आए, जहां पर उसका उपचार चल रहा है। घटना के बाद आरोपी श्रवण मौके से भाग गया।

पुलिस ने गुरुवार देर शाम तक आरोपी की तलाश में उसके घर सहित संभावित स्थानों पर दबिश दी, लेकिन उसका कोई सुराग नहीं लगा। अस्पताल में भर्ती खालिद के पर्चा बयान पर पुलिस ने श्रवण के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया। खालिद ने बताया कि उसका छोटा भाई आवेश सुबह राशन का गेहूं लेने के लिए रामचंद्र पार्क के पीछे राशन की दुकान पर गया था।

वहां पर लाइन लगाने की बात को लेकर श्रवण उर्फ मिथुन से आवेश का झगड़ा हो गया। आवेश ने लड़ाई की सूचना उसे दी, तो वह भी मौके पर पहुंचा और दोनों के बीच हाथापाई हो गई। इसी दौरान श्रवण ने देसी कट्‌टे से फायर कर दिया, जिससे उसके बाएं पैर पर जख्म हो गया। घटना के बाद लोगों की भीड़ लग गई। पुलिस घटना स्थल पर पहुंची तथा मौका नक्शा की कार्रवाई कर आसपास के लोगों से पूछताछ की।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकर्ज लेकर दुकान लगाई हूं, एक्को ग्राहक नहीं है, पहले इतनी भीड़ होती थी कि दुकान चलाने बाहर से लड़के बुलाने पड़ते थे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें