नवंबर के 17 दिन में तापमान में दाे बड़े बदलाव:10 साल में पहली बार 17 नवंबर को फतेहपुर में रात का पारा 13 डिग्री पर आया, इससे पहले वर्ष 2017 में पहुंचा था 12.5 पर

सीकर35 मिनट पहले
सांवली राेड पर छाया कोहरा।
  • एक नवंबर को रात का पारा पांच डिग्री रहने से रही थी सर्दी, अब तापमान गिरने से सामान्य हुआ मौसम

ओलावृष्टि व बारिश के बाद मौसम में दूसरे दिन मंगलवार को भी बड़ा बदलाव देखने में आया है। रातभर आसमान कोहरे के बादलों से ढंका रहा। ऐसी स्थिति में 10 साल में पहली बार 17 नवंबर को रात का तापमान 13 डिग्री दर्ज हुआ है। इससे पहले वर्ष 2017 में भी केंद्र पर रात का पारा 12 5 डिग्री तक पहुंच गया था। खास बात ये है कि नवंबर के 17 दिन में ही तापमान में बड़ा उतार चढ़ाव रहने की वजह से मौसम में दो बड़े बदलाव रहे।

पहले सप्ताह में एक नवंबर को तापमान का निचला स्तर सबसे कम पांच डिग्री दर्ज होने से ठंड की शुरुआत दिसंबर जैसी सर्दी के साथ हुई। 15 से 17 नवंबर तक रात का पारा 13 से 14 डिग्री तक दर्ज होने की वजह से अचानक ठंड का असर कम हो गया । विशेषज्ञ मौसम में बड़े बदलाव का कारण शेखावाटी में लगातार स्थानीय स्तर पर बनने वाले चक्रवात को मान रहे हैं। फतेहपुर कृषि अनुसंधान केंद्र की मौसम रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक वर्ष 2011 के बाद पहली बार नवंबर में तापमान में इस तरह से बदलाव सामने आया है।

कोहरे व बादलों के कारण दिन में हुआ सर्दी का अहसास
कोहरे के साथ देर सुबह तक छाए रहे बादलों की वजह से देरी से मौसम साफ हुआ। वातावरण में ठंडक बढ़ने से धूप का असर भी कम रहा। रात के तापमान में बढ़ोतरी के साथ दिन के तापमान में एक डिग्री से ज्यादा गिरावट आ गई। फतेहपुर कृषि अनुसंधान केंद्र की मौसम रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक मंगलवार को अधिकतम तापमान 23.9 व न्यूनतम 13 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। सोमवार को अधिकतम तापमान 25.5 व न्यूनतम 10. 8 डिग्री रहा।

आगे क्या: 21 नवंबर तक शुष्क मौसम की संभावना
मौसम विभाग के पूर्वानुमान के मुताबिक फिलहाल चार दिन तक मौसम के मिजाज सामान्य रहेंगे। जयपुर मौसम विभाग की भविष्यवाणी के मुताबिक 21 नवंबर तक मौसम सामान्य रहने की संभावना जताई जा रही है। इस दौरान रात के समय हल्का कोहरा छाए रहने व दिन में उत्तरी हवा के दबाव के साथ मौसम साफ रहने का अनुमान लगाया जा रहा है। तापमान में भी तीन से चार डिग्री तक उतार-चढ़ाव रह सकता है।

फतेहपुर कृषि अनुसंधान केंद्र पर 10 साल में तापमान की स्थिति इस प्रकार रही
वर्ष अधि. न्यून.
2011 30.5 10.9
2012 31.2 8.8
2013 28.0 5.9
2014 30.4 3.4
2015 28.0 7.0
2016 27.8 8.6
2017 29.0 12.5
2018 28.8 5.2
2019 27.5 11.2
2020 23.9 13.0

