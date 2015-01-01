पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

पंचायतीराज चुनाव:जिला परिषद में भाजपा के चार प्रत्याशियों के फार्म रद्द, कांग्रेस के सामने तीन वार्डों में कोई प्रतिद्वंद्वी नहीं

सीकर40 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • वार्ड 13, 18, 25 व 27 के भाजपा प्रत्याशियों का नामांकन रद्द, वार्ड 18, 25 व 27 में कांग्रेस के सामने कोई प्रत्याशी नहीं, आज वापस ले सकेंगे नामांकन

जिला परिषद और पंचायत समिति सदस्यों की नामांकन प्रक्रिया के बाद मंगलवार को आवेदनों की जांच की गई। भाजपा को तगड़ा झटका लगा। जिला परिषद के वार्ड 13, 18, 25, 27 से भाजपा प्रत्याशियों के नामांकन रद्द हो गए। कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी वार्ड 18 से आशा देवी, 25 से कैलाशचंद बोपिया व वार्ड 27 से संतोष कुमार के सामने कोई प्रतिद्वंदी नहीं हैं।

ऐसे में ये वार्ड सीधे कांग्रेस के खाते में आ गए हैं। चुनाव से पहले ही जिला परिषद में कांग्रेस का पलड़ा भारी हो गया। हालांकि नामांकन रद्द होने के मामले में भाजपा कानूनी सलाह ले रही है। जांच में जिला परिषद के 180 नामांकन में से 39 रद्द हो गए। 137 प्रत्याशियों के 141 फार्म सही पाए गए हैं। बुधवार को प्रत्याशी दोपहर तीन बजे तक नाम वापस ले सकेंगे।

इसके बाद प्रत्याशियों की अंतिम सूची जारी की जाएगी। भाजपा में वार्ड 13 से राजेंद्रसिंह, 18 से विजय लक्ष्मी, 25 से कपिल देव व 27 से पूरणमल का नामांकन जांच में रद्द हो गया। वार्ड 18 से प्रत्याशी बनाई गई विजय लक्ष्मी जिला परिषद की निवर्तमान सदस्य है। नामांकन में दूसरे वार्ड का प्रस्तावक लगाने से इनका नामांकन रद्द होना बताया जा रहा है।

इसके अलावा तीन सदस्यों के नामांकन आपराधिक रिकॉर्ड होने के कारण रद्द किए गए हैं। वहीं रालोपा के वार्ड 16 से आशीष व वार्ड 25 से मदनकुमार का नामांकन भी रद्द हो गया। वहीं वार्ड 13 में अब कांग्रेस का मुकाबला बसपा और माकपा से होगा। इधर, टिकट कटने से नाराज दावेदार मंगलवार को अपनी-अपनी रणनीति बनाने में जुटे रहे। भाजपा-कांग्रेस नेता बागियों से मानमनुहार में जुटे रहे।
12 पंचायत समितियों में 205 फार्म रद्द

जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी चतुर्वेदी ने बताया कि पंचायत समिति सदस्य के लिए 12 पंचायत समितियों में 205 नामांकन रद्द हुए। 1185 अभ्यर्थियों के 1238 नामांकन सही पाए गए हैं। खण्डेला में 10, पाटन 5, नीमकाथाना 17, फतेहपुर 23, धोद 22, पिपराली 20, दांतारामगढ़ 27, पलसाना 21, अजीतगढ़ 5, श्रीमाधोपुर 15, लक्ष्मणगढ़ 24 , नेछवा पंचायत समिति में 16 नामांकन खारिज किए गए हैं।
पूर्व राज्यमंत्री बाजिया पर टिकट काटने का आरोप, दावेदारों ने भाजपा प्रदेश नेतृत्व को दी शिकायत

भाजपा में टिकट कटने से नाराज दावेदारों ने मंगलवार को प्रदेश नेतृत्व को आपत्ति दर्ज करवाई। दावेदारों ने जिला चुनाव प्रभारी जयपुर सांसद रामचंद्र बोहरा और पंचायत चुनाव जिला संयोजक प्रेमसिंह बाजौर को शिकायत दी। खंडेला पंचायत समिति के वार्ड 29 से नामांकन भरने वाली प्रियंका जांगिड़ ने पूर्व राज्य मंत्री बंशीधर बाजिया पर टिकट काटने का आरोप लगाया। उनका दावा है कि प्रदेश नेतृत्व से जारी सूची में प्रत्याशी के तौर पर उनका नाम तय किया गया था।

नेताओं से हरी झंडी मिलने पर उन्होंने पर भाजपा प्रत्याशी के तौर पर नामांकन भर दिया। लेकिन सोमवार को बाजिया ने उनका नाम काटकर सुशीला देवी को भाजपा प्रत्याशी बना दिया। इसी तरह पिपराली पंचायत समिति के वार्ड आठ से ललीता सैनी और दांतारामगढ़ पंचायत समितिसे अरुणा शर्मा की टिकट काटने का मामला प्रदेश नेतृत्व पहुंच चुका है। मामल में जिला चुनाव प्रभारी रामचंद्र बोहरा का कहना है कि तीनों दावेदारों से शिकायत मिली है। पार्टी स्तर पर इसकी जांच करवाई जा रही है।

टिकट कटने से नाराज पूरण कंवर ने कांग्रेस के सोशल मीडिया ग्रुप छोड़े
टिकट कटने से नाराज महिला कांग्रेस जिलाध्यक्ष पूरण कंवर मंगलवार को कांग्रेस से जुड़े सोशल मीडिया ग्रुप से लेफ्ट हो गई। नेताओं से हरी झंडी मिलने के बाद इन्होंने जिला परिषद के वार्ड सात से नामांकन भरा था, लेकिन पार्टी ने यहां से धोद प्रधान ओमप्रकाश झीगर की पुत्र वधु सरोज को प्रत्याशी उतारा। सिंबल के अभाव में पूरण कंवर का पर्चा रद्द हो गया।

भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष ने लगाया आरोप-कांग्रेस कर रही है सत्ता का दुरुपयोग
भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष इंदिरा चौधरी ने कॉग्रेस पर सता का दुरुपयोग करने का आरोप लगाया है। जिलाध्यक्ष ने कहा है कि कांग्रेस द्वारा सत्ता का दुरुपयोग कर भाजपा उम्मीदवारों व माकपा के एक उम्मीदवार का फॉर्म निरस्त करवाया है। जबकि कांग्रेस के एक उम्मीदवार का पर्चा खारिज नहीं हुआ है।

प्रशासन ने किसी भी उम्मीदवार को सुनवाई का कोई अवसर भी नहीं दिया। हमेशा जांच के बाद शाम पांच बजे सभी उम्मीदवारों के नामों की सूची लगा दी जाती है, जबकि आज देर रात तक नाम उजागर किए नहीं गए। उन्होंने कहा कि जनता कांग्रेस सरकार से पूरी तरह निराश हो चुकी है। कांग्रेस इस तरह के षड्यंत्र में सफल नहीं होगी और भारतीय जनता पार्टी पूरी ताकत से चुनाव लड़ेगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें