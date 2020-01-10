पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

दुर्गा पूजा:नवरात्र 17 से, मां दुर्गा घोड़े की सवारी करती हुई आएंगी

सीकर13 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

इस बार नवरात्र 17 अक्टूबर से प्रारंभ होंगे। आमतौर पर पितृपतक्ष के समाप्त होने के अगले दिन से ही नवरात्र शुरू हो जाते हैं लेकिन इस बार अधिकमास के कारण एक माह देर से शुरू होंगे। नवरात्रि पर मां दुर्गा के धरती पर आगमन का विशेष महत्व होता है। देवीभागवत पुराण के अनुसार नवरात्रि के दौरान मां दुर्गा का आगमन भविष्य में होने वाली घटनाओं के संकेत के रूप में भी देखा जाता है।

हर वर्ष नवरात्रि में देवी दुर्गा का आगमन अलग-अलग वाहनों में होता है। उसका अलग-अलग महत्व होता है। पंडित अजय गौतम ने बताया कि नवरात्रि का आरंभ सोमवार या रविवार के दिन होता है तब इसका अर्थ होता है माता हाथी पर सवार होकर आएंगी।

शनिवार और मंगलवार के दिन नवरात्रि का पहला दिन होता है तो माता घोड़े पर सवार होकर आती हैं। वहीं गुरुवार या शुक्रवार के दिन नवरात्रि आश्विन शुक्ल पक्ष प्रतिपदा तिथि पर मां का आगमन होता तो माता डोली की सवारी करते हुए भक्तों को आशीर्वाद देने आती हैं। बुधवार के दिन नवरात्रि का पहला दिन होने पर माता नाव की सवारी करते हुए धरती पर आती हैं। इस बार शनिवार के दिन नवरात्रि का पहला दिन होने के कारण इस दिन मां दुर्गा घोड़े की सवारी करते हुए पृथ्वी पर आएंगी।

0
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंधोनी के खिलाफ पिछले 5 में से एक ही मुकाबला जीत सकी रॉयल्स; रेग्युलर कप्तान स्टीव स्मिथ के साथ उतरेगी टीम, स्टोक्स और बटलर नहीं खेलेंगे - IPL 2020 - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज घर से संबंधित कार्यों को संपन्न करने में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। किसी विशेष व्यक्ति का सानिध्य प्राप्त हुआ। जिससे आपकी विचारधारा में महत्वपूर्ण परिवर्तन होगा। भाइयों के साथ चला आ रहा संपत्ति य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

फीडबैक दें