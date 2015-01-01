पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

धर्म:आज से 4 चरणों में ऑनलाइन बुकिंग से होंगे खाटूश्यामजी मंदिर में दर्शन

सीकर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

9 महीने के बाद बुधवार से एक बार फिर श्रद्धालु बाबा श्याम के दर्शन कर सकेंगे। ऑनलाइन बुकिंग के से ही बाबा श्याम के दर्शन कर पाएंगे। सुबह 8:00 से 9:00 तक, 10:00 से 12:00, शाम 4:00 बजे से शाम 6:00 व रात 8:00 से 9:30 बजे तक चार चरणों में दर्शन कराए जाएंगे। एक चरण के दर्शन के बाद मंदिर परिसर, मेला ग्राउंड आदि को सेनेटाइज करवाया जाएगा। मंदिर में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग मंदिर के लिए 2 गज की दूरी पर सर्किल बनाए हैं।
इस तरह करा सकेंगे बुकिंग

www.shrishyamdarshan.in/ में प्रकिया के प्रारंभ होने के बाद ऑनलाइन बुकिंग का लिंक मिलेगा। इसमें उम्र के अनुसार ही रजिस्ट्रेशन होगा। 10 साल से कम व 60 वर्ष से अधिक आयु के श्रद्धालु का रजिस्ट्रेशन नहीं होगा। इसमें आपको अपने आधार एवं मोबाइल नंबर, ईमेल को अपडेट करना होगा। परिवार साथ है तो एड मेंबर करके उनका आधार एवं मोबाइल नंबर देना होगा। इसके बाद आपको ऑनलाइन बुकिंग का रजिस्ट्रेशन नंबर मिल जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें