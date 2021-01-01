पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पिपराली राेड की घटना:परिचित से मिलने आई विवाहिता को जबरन शराब पिलाकर गैंगरेप

सीकर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आराेपियाें ने 3500 रुपए भी छीन लिए, चार आरोपियों में तीन काे पुलिस ने हिरासत में लिया

जयपुर से सीकर अपने परिचित से मिलने पहुंची विवाहिता के साथ गैंगरेप का मामला सामने आया है। पीड़िता ने चार युवकाें पर उसके साथ सामूहिक ज्यादती का आराेप लगाया है। दर्ज मुकदमे में उसका कहना है कि ज्यादती से पहले उसकाे शराब पिलाई गई और उसके पास माैजूद 3500 रुपए भी आराेपियाें ने छीन लिए थे। इधर, ज्यादती का मुकदमा दर्ज हाेने पर पुलिस ने तीन आराेपियाें काे हिरासत में ले लिया है और उनसे घटनाक्रम के बारे में पूछताछ कर रही है।

जानकारी के अनुसार बिहार की रहने वाली पीड़िता जयपुर में रहती है और सीकर अपने परिचित से मिलने के लिए 18 जनवरी काे यहां आई थी। 18 जनवरी काे वह हाेटल में रूकी हुई थी। आराेप है कि सुबह राकेश नाम का लड़का उसे बहला फुसला कर अपने कमरे पर ले गया। यहां पहले से तीन लड़के और माैजूद थे।

राकेश ने कमरा बंद कर लिया और इसके बाद सभी ने शराब पी। उसकाे भी काेल्ड ड्रिंक में मिलाकर शराब पिलाई गई। जिसकाे पीने के बाद उसकाे भी नशा हाे गया था। यहां उसके साथ माेहित, अमन, राकेश तथा विनय ने गलत काम किया। राकेश ने उसके 3500 रुपए छीन कर उसकाे पिपराली चाैराहा पर छाेड़ दिया।

पीड़िता राेती रही लेकिन, राकेश ने उसकाे रुपए वापस नहीं दिए। पीड़िता की ओर से मुकदमा दर्ज कराने के बाद जांच शुरू की गई और माेहित, अमन तथा विनय काे हिरासत में ले लिया गया है। जबकि राकेश की तलाश की जा रही है। सीओ सिटी वीरेंद्र शर्मा ने बताया कि पीड़िता का मेडिकल करवा दिया है और बयान हाे चुके हैं।
ठेके पर काम करते हैं आराेपी
जांच में सामने आया कि ज्यादती करने वाले अमन, राकेश, विनय और माेहित पिपराली राेड पर ही कंपनी में ठेके पर काम करते हैं। इनमें राकेश सीकर का रहने वाला है और बाकी तीनाें युवक जिले के बाहर के बताए जा रहे हैं। सबने मिलकर पिपराली चाैराहे के पास फ्लैट किराए पर ले रखा है। आराेपियाें काे गिरफ्तार कर काेर्ट में पेश किया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपिता की मौत के बाद कर्ज लेकर लाए थे 80 रुपए की रील,आज इनके बनाए एक मास्टरपीस की कीमत एक करोड़ - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser