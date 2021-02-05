पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खौफ या चिंता:जमानत पर चल रहे गैंगस्टर अनिल पांडिया ने सोशल पेज के जरिए मांगी पुलिस से मदद, कहा, ' अपराध छोड़ अच्छी जिंदगी की तलाश में हूं, एसपी बोले, गलत नहीं तो टेंशन क्यों

सीकर13 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बदमाशों पर लगातार शिकंजा कस रही पुलिस से अब हलचल मची हुई है। सीकर के फतेहपुर में कोतवाली पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आए बदमाश संजय के कबूलनामे पर गैंगस्टर अनिल चाहर उर्फ पांडिया के नाम से फेसबुक पेज पर पुलिस से सही जांच की मांग की है। इस पर एसपी ने भी तुरंत अपना रिप्लाई दे दिया है कि गलत नहीं है तो टेंशन नहीं लेनी चाहिए।

दरअसल पिछले कई सालों से जेल में जिंदगी गुजार रहे अनिल पांडिया फिलहाल जमानत पर है। दो साल से जमानत पर होने के बाद संजय के कबूलनामे से उसको टेंशन हो गई है। चार कारतूस और एक खाली खोखा बरामद होने पर पकड़े गए संजय ने पुलिस को बयान दिया था कि अनिल पांडिया ने उसको हथियार सौंपे थे। संजय भी हार्डकोर बदमाश है।

संजय के कबूलनामे के बाद अब गैंगस्टर अनिल पांडिया ने सोशल मीडिया पर पेज पर लिखा है कि वो अब जेल नहीं जाना चाहता। अपराध की दुनियां से किनारा कर चुका है, लेकिन कुछ लोग उसे फंसा रहे है। इस पोस्ट को करीब 25 लोगों को टैग किया गया है। वहीं हैशटैग एसपी के साथ ही कोतवाली पुलिस को भी किया गया है। पांडिया ने सोशल मीडिया पर लिखा है कि जेल से जमानत के बाद बाहर आने के बाद पकड़े गए बदमाश संजय से उसका कोई संबंध नहीं है। संजय जानबूझकर रंजिश के चलते फंसा रहा है। जबकि समाज की मुख्यधारा से जुड़ने के प्रयास में हूं। पांडिया ने एसपी कुंवर राष्ट्रदीप से मामले की निष्पक्ष और सघन जांच की मांग की है।

पांडिया ने लिखा है कि जेल से बाहर आए 2 साल हो गए, उसने इस दरम्यान कोई अपराध नहीं किया। अपराध की दुनिया से बाहर आना चाहता हूं। बीते 2 साल का पुलिस मेरा रिकॉर्ड चैक कर सकती है। सिस्टम बस जांच सही करे, मुझे हमेशा अन्याय मिला है तब अपराधी बना। अब जब सुधर गया तो.....

इस पर एसपी कुंवर राष्ट्रदीप ने बताया कि हम सभी मामलों की जांच ईमानदारी से ही करते है। जब तक किसी का कोई रोल नहीं होगा, पुलिस से कोई खतरा नहीं है। हमारी जांच में किसी भी बदमाश का रोल पाया गया तो कानूनी कार्रवाई होगी।

