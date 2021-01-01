पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Gehlot And Pilot Faction Clash In Fencing Of Sardarshahar, Agreed With Police After Stone Pelting, Objection Dismissed In Laxmangarh

खाटूश्याम धर्मशाला में बवाल:सरदारशहर की बाड़ेबंदी में भिड़े गहलोत और पायलट गुट, पथराव के बाद पुलिस की समझाइश से माने, लक्ष्मणगढ़ में आपत्ति खारिज

सीकर17 मिनट पहले
विवाद करने वालों से समझाइश करती पुलिस - Dainik Bhaskar
विवाद करने वालों से समझाइश करती पुलिस

खाटूश्याम की एक धर्मशाला में चल रही सरदारशहर कांग्रेस की बाड़ाबंदी में उस समय बवाल मच गया, जब पार्षदों को लेने पार्टी का एक गुट आ गया। दोनों पक्षों में जमकर पथराव हुआ। हालांकि सूचना के बाद मौके पहुंची पुलिस ने दोनों पक्षों को समझाकर मामले को शांत किया। बता दे कि सरदारशहर में कांग्रेस पालिका चैयरमेन बना रही है, पहले पायलट गुट की ओर से नामांकन के बाद अब गहलोत गुट ने भी नामांकन कर दिया है।

दरअसल पायलट गुट में विधायक भंवरलाल शर्मा के समर्थक पार्षद है। करीब 20 पार्षदों को लेकर भंवरलाल शर्मा के बेटे अनिल खाटूश्याम की गोल्डन वॉटर पार्क धर्मशाला में परिणाम के बाद से आ गए थे। वहीं गहलोत गुट की ओर से सीताराम सैनी ने भी चैयरमेन के लिए नामांकन तो भर दिया, लेकिन पार्षदों से बात करने के लिए दोपहर करीब तीन चार गाड़ियों में भरकर बाड़ेबंदी में पहुंच गए।

पार्षदों को बाहर निकालने को लेकर धर्मशाला के अंदर और बाहर मौजूद लोगों ने जमकर एक दूसरे पर पथराव किया। मामले की जानकारी मिलने पर थानाधिकारी पूजा पूनिया, सीओ बनवारी धायल समेत कई पुलिसकर्मी मौके पर पहुंचे। दोनों पक्षों को समझाया गया। सीताराम सैनी के साथ आए हुए लोग पार्षद शिवभगवान और राजकुमारी को जबरन अंदर रोक कर बंधक बनाने का आरोप लगा रहे थे, जबकि दूसरा पक्ष का कहना है कि यदि उनको परेशानी होती तो वे आसानी से जा सकती थी।

पुलिस ने सीताराम सैनी की बात दोनों पार्षदों से करवाई। दोनों पार्षदों ने स्वेच्छा से धर्मशाला में ठहरने की बात को कबूल किया। इसके बाद सीताराम सैनी समर्थकों को साथ लेकर सरदारशहर लौट गए।

भाजपा प्रत्याशी की आपत्ति खाारिज वहीं लक्ष्मणगढ़ में चैयरमेन के लिए कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी मुस्तफा कुरैशी के खिलाफ भाजपा प्रत्याशी एडवोकेट ललित ने आपत्ति दर्ज कराई थी कि 27 नवंबर 1995 के बाद मुस्तफा के दो संतानें हुई है। जिसको नामांकन के दौरान दिए गए शपथ पत्र में छिपाया गया है। इस पर रिटर्निंग अधिकारी कुलराज मीणा ने आपत्ति खारिज करते हुए शपथ पत्र के आधार को सही माना है। जिसमें बताया गया है कि 1995 के बाद मुस्तफा के कोई संतान नहीं हुई। यहां पर दोनों के अलावा सीपीएम से याकूब कुरैशी भी मैदान में है।

