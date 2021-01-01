पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गिरफ्तारी:साल 2019 के पंचायत चुनाव में हरियाणा की अवैध शराब की तस्करी मामले में हिस्ट्रीशीटर तेजा गिरफ्तार

पलसाना3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • रानोली थाना क्षेत्र के श्यामपुरा गांव में 26 दिसंबर 2019 की रात को बदमाश हरियाणा से अवैध शराब लेकर आए थे

रानोली थाना क्षेत्र के श्यामपुरा गांव में 26 दिसंबर 2019 की रात को बदमाश हरियाणा से अवैध शराब लेकर आए थे। सुराग मिलने पर रैकी करने वाले दो आरोपियों को पुलिस ने उसी रात गिरफ्तार कर लिया था, लेकिन मुख्य आरोपी तेजपाल उर्फ तेजाराम पिकअप के साथ पुलिस को चकमा देकर भाग गया था। पुलिस ने तेजा को ढूंढ़ने के लिए काफी प्रयास किए, लेकिन हाथ नहीं लगा।

कुछ दिन पहले तेजा को चिड़ावा पुलिस ने शराब तस्करी मामले में गिरफ्तार कर लिया था, जिसे अब रानोली पुलिस सोमवार को 14 महीने बाद प्रोडक्शन वारंट पर गिरफ्तार कर थाने लेकर पहुंची। मंगलवार को उसे कोर्ट में पेश किया गया, जहां कोविड जांच के बाद जेल भेजने के निर्देश दिए। रानोली थानाधिकारी घासीराम मीणा ने बताया कि 26 दिसंबर 2019 की रात को श्यामपुरा पूर्वी गांव में तेजा सहित पांच शराब तस्कर पुलिस को चकमा देकर भाग गए।

पुलिस ने पीछा भी किया, लेकिन आरोपी पकड़ में नहीं आए। पुलिस ने शराब तस्करों को रास्ता बताने वाले दो युवकों हरिसिंह पुत्र जगदीश प्रसाद जाट निवासी श्यामपुरा पूर्वी व दिनेश पुत्र बजरंगलाल मीणा निवासी पलासरा को उसी समय वाहन सहित दबोच लिया था। अवैध शराब से भरी पिकअप पंचायत चुनावों के लिए रानोली थाने का हिस्ट्रीशीटर तेजपाल उर्फ तेजाराम पुत्र जगदीश प्रसाद ही लेकर आया था। पुलिस ने पकड़े गए दिनेश व हरिसिंह से कड़ी पूछताछ की, लेकिन फिर भी तेजा का कोई सुराग हाथ नहीं लगा।

इस मामले में पुलिस हरिसिंह, दिनेश व सुभाष को तो पहले ही गिरफ्तार कर जेल भिजवा चुकी है तथा शराब तस्करी के मुख्य आरोपी तेजपाल उर्फ तेजाराम को भी पकड़ लिया है। अभी इस शराब तस्करी मामले में एक आरोपी विकास मीणा अभी भी पुलिस की पकड़ से दूर है। एसएचओ घासीराम मीणा का कहना है कि उसे भी जल्द गिरफ्तार कर लिया जाएगा। पुलिस टीम उसकी जांच में लगी हुई है।

रानोली थाने का हिस्ट्रीशीटर है तेजाराम, विभिन्न थानों में 16 मुकदमे दर्ज

जांच अधिकारी रानोली थाना हैड कांस्टेबल राजेन्द्रसिंह ने बताया कि तेजपाल उर्फ तेजाराम रानोली थाने का एचएस है जिस पर सदर थाना सीकर, नागौर, कुचामन सिटी, दांतारामगढ़, उद्योग नगर, रानोली, चिड़ावा आदि थानों में एक लूट, चार मारपीट, आठ शराब तस्करी व तीन एक्सीडेंट सहित 16 मुकदमे दर्ज है।

रैकी करने वाले आरोपी उसी दिन हुए थे गिरफ्तार

पुलिस ने बताया कि शराब तस्करी में रैकी करने वाले दोनों आरोपी हरिसिंह व दिनेश को पिपराली चौराहे पर गाड़ी का काम करवाते समय पकड़ा था। इन दोनों ने शराब से भरी कैंपर को रास्ते में रैकी कर पुलिस की जानकारी दी।
पंचायत चुनाव में बेचने लाए थे शराब

आरोपी तेजपाल उर्फ तेजाराम हरियाणा से दो लाख की अवैध शराब पंचायत चुनावों में बेचने के लिए लाया था। पुलिस को मुखबिर के जरिए सूचना मिलने पर नाकाबंदी की। पुलिस ने दो-तीन गाड़ियां भी लगाई, लेकिन पुलिस की गाड़ीयों की भी रैकी करने के लिए तेजपाल ने दो बदमाशों को लगा रखा था, जिस कारण पुलिस तेजा को पकड़ने में सफल नहीं हुई, लेकिन फिर भी पुलिस ने रैकी करने वाले दोनों बदमाश हरिसिंह व दिनेश को पिपराली चौराहे से गिरफ्तार कर लिया था।
कोविड जांच के बाद जेल भेजने के निर्देश

पुलिस ने तेजपाल उर्फ तेजाराम को मंगलवार को कोर्ट में पेश किया, जहां कोर्ट ने उसे कोविड जांच के बाद जेल भेजने के निर्देश दिए। पुलिस ने बताया कि आरोपी से रिमांड पर लाकर और भी पूछताछ की जा सकती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser