पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Sikar
  • Husband Took The Young Woman To School On The Bike As An Excuse To Be An Accident, Beaten And Tortured Her With A Cloth In Her Mouth

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वारदात:पति का एक्सीडेंट होने का बहाना बना युवती को बाइक पर स्कूल में ले गया, वहां मुंह में कपड़ा ठूंसकर ज्यादती की

सीकर8 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
  • आरोपी अखैपुरा निवासी आरोपी विकास जाट ने पीड़िता को धमकी दी कि किसी को बताया तो जान से मार डालेंगे

बावरिया समाज की एक महिला ने अखैपुरा निवासी विकास पुत्र हरि जाट के खिलाफ ज्यादती करने व पति के साथ मारपीट करने व कुत्ते से कटवाने का मामला दर्ज करवाया है। आरोपी विकास युवती को उसके पति का एक्सीडेंट होने का झूठा बहाना बना अपने साथ मोटरसाइकिल पर बिठाकर ले गया और सरकारी स्कूल में ले जाकर मुंह में कपड़ा ठूंस कर ज्यादती की। आरोपी ने पीड़िता व उसके परिवार को थाने जाने पर जान से मारने की धमकी भी दी। पीड़िता ने गुरुवार को एसपी के समक्ष पेश होकर लिखित में मामला दर्ज करने की शिकायत दी। इस पर सीओ ग्रामीण ने रानोली में मामला दर्ज करवाया है। रिपोर्ट में लिखा है कि वह बावरिया जाति की गरीब व अनपढ़ महिला है। वह अपने पति के साथ झोंपड़ी बनाकर रहते हैं व गांवों में किसानों के खेतों की रखवाली करते हैं।

आठ नवंबर को शाम छह बजे उसका पति सब्जी लेने के लिए पास के गांव गया था। महिला व उसके बच्चे रोटी खाकर झोंपड़ी में सो रहे थे। रात करीब 11 बजे विकास पुत्र हरि जाट निवासी अखैपुरा झोंपड़ी में आया और उसे जगाकर बोला कि तेरे पति का एक्सीडेंट हो गया है। वह रास्ते में पड़ा है। तू मेरे साथ चल यह कहकर उसने युवती को मोटरसाइकिल पर बैठाया।
आरोपी विकास अखैपुरा के सरकारी स्कूल में ले गया तथा मोटरसाइकिल बाहर रोककर उसकी ओढ़नी मुंह में ठूंसकर व गर्दन पकड़कर स्कूल में ले गया। कमरे में पटक कर उसके चांटे मारे और ज्यादती की। इसके बाद किसी को बताने पर उसे, उसके पति व बच्चों को जान से मारने की धमकी दी और दोबारा ज्यादती करने की भी धमकी दी। युवती ने थाने जाने की बात कही तो फिर से जान से मारने की धमकी दी।
आरोपी का दादा सीताराम लोगों को लेकर पहले ही थाने में पहुंच गया

युवती बेसुध हालात में सुबह पांच बजे तक स्कूल में ही पड़ी रही। नौ नवंबर को वह जैसे तैसे उठकर आरोपी विकास के घर उसके दादा सीताराम जाट के पास गई और पूरी बात बताई। सीताराम ने भी उसके धक्के मारकर वहां से भगा दिया और कहा कि थाने गए तो तुम्हारी झोंपड़ी जला देंगे। उसे डरा धमकाकर अखैपुरा टोल से पलसाना वाली बस में बिठा दिया।

यही नहीं पीड़िता पति के साथ रानोली थाने में मामला दर्ज करवाने पहुंची तो वहां पहले से ही सीताराज जाट व उसके साथ कई लोग खड़े थे। डर के मारे वह थाने में नहीं जा सकी और फिर एसपी के यहां पेश हुई। वहां से पलसाना में उसका माैसेर सास का लड़का मिला, वह उसे उसके घर ले गया, जहां पर उसने माैसेर सास व पति को सारी बात बताई।
आरोपी विकास ने युवती के पति को लात-घूंसों से पीटा व कुत्ते से कटवाया
पीड़िता ने एफआईआर में लिखा है कि उसका पति घटना वाली रात को सब्जी लेने गया तो रास्ते में पेट्रोल खत्म हो गया था। आरोपी विकास जाट ने पहले उसके पति को फोन कर पूछा कि तू कहां है। उसने सब्जी लेने जाने की बात कही तो वह झोंपड़ी पर आ गया। रात को पति झोंपड़ी पर आया तो बच्चों ने एक्सीडेंट की बात व विकास के उनकी मां को मोटरसाइकिल पर ले जाने की बात बताई।

इस पर पीड़िता का पति आरोपी विकास जाट के खेत पर पत्नी के बारे में पूछताछ के लिए गया। वहां पर बच्चों द्वारा बताई गई बात बताने पर आरेपी विकास ने उसके साथ लात-घूंसों से मारपीट की। इसके बाद पालतु कुत्ते को छोड़ दिया। इससे कुत्ते ने उसके पति के जांघों व हाथों पर काट खाया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें