पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Sikar
  • If Beds Are Not Found In Kovid Hospital, Patients Will Be Treated In Private, Private Hospitals Will Reserve 40 Percent Beds

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

स्वास्थ्य विभाग:कोविड अस्पताल में बेड नहीं मिला तो निजी में होगा मरीजों का इलाज, निजी हॉस्पिटल 40 फीसदी बेड आरक्षित रखेंगे

सीकर12 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शहर के निजी हॉस्पिटलों को अब कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों के लिए बेड आरक्षित रखने होंगे। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के प्रमुख शासन सचिव ने आदेश जारी किए हैं। प्रदेश में बढ़ते कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या के चलते राज्य सरकार ने यह फैसला किया है। दरअसल पॉजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ने के कारण कोविड हॉस्पिटलों में बेड कमी आने लगी है।

गंभीर मरीजों को बेड नहीं मिल रहे हैंं। इसलिए उनके इलाज में परेशानी आ रही है।ऐसे में मौतें बढ़ रही हैं। इन्हें रोकने के लिए राज्य सरकार ने निजी हॉस्पिटलों के बेड आरक्षित करने का फैसला किया है। जिन निजी हॉस्पिटलों की बेड क्षमता 100 है, उन्हें 40 फीसदी बेड और 60 से 100 फीसदी बेड वाले हॉस्पिटल को 30 फीसदी बेड आरक्षित रखने होंगे। आरक्षित बेड पर कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों को भर्ती किया जाएगा। जिले में 70 निजी हॉस्पिटल, जहां मरीजों को मिल सकेगा इलाज : जिले में फिलहाल 70 हॉस्पिटल हैं, जिनकी क्षमता 60 से 100 बेड तक है। ऐसे हॉस्पिटल में पॉजिटिव मरीजों का इलाज किया जाएगा। स्वास्थ्य विभाग इन हॉस्पिटलों में कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों के इलाज का प्रबंधन कराएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें