कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा:चेन-मंगलसूत्र व घड़ी पहनी तो अभ्यर्थी को नहीं मिलेगा कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा में प्रवेश

सीकरएक घंटा पहले
छह से आठ नवंबर तक तीन दिन जिले में हाेने वाली कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा काे लेकर मंगलवार काे एसपी डा. गगनदीप सिंगला ने पुलिस अधिकारियों की बैठक ली। जिसमें भर्ती परीक्षा से संबंधित आवश्यक दिशा निर्देश जारी किए गए। एएसपी डा. देवेंद्र शर्मा ने बताया कि आदेशों के तहत उन अभ्यर्थियों काे परीक्षा में शामिल नहीं हाेने दिया जाएगा जाे मोबाइल, घड़ी, चेन व मंगलसूत्र पहन कर परीक्षा देने आएंगे। इसके अलावा परीक्षा में शामिल हाेने के लिए अभ्यर्थियों काे अच्छी गुणवत्ता का मास्क पहन कर आना हाेगा।

सेंटर काे सेनेटाइजर किया जाएगा। मास्क की भी चेकिंग हाेगी, ताकि अभ्यर्थी मास्क की आड़ में ब्लू टूथ आदि का इस्तेमाल न कर सकें। परीक्षा के लिए जिलेभर में 52 सेंटर बनाए गए हैं। भर्ती परीक्षा में दाे पारियाें में सुबह नाै से दाेपहर 11 बजे तक व दाेपहर तीन से शाम पांच बजे तक चलेगी दाे पारियाें में हाेने वाली परीक्षा में शामिल हाेने के लिए तय समय से दाे घंटे पहले प्रवेश देने की प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी जाएगी। परीक्षा शुरू हाेने से आधे घंटे पहले सेंटर पर अभ्यर्थियों की एंट्री बंद कर दी जाएगी। बैठक में संबंधित इलाके के थानाधिकारी और सीओ माैजूद रहे।

