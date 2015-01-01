पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Sikar
  • In Dhod, BJP Gave Ticket To Wife Of Two Brothers Of Kisan Morcha State President, Changed Ticket On Envakat In Ward Eight Of Piprali Panchayat Samiti

परिवारवाद की पंचायती:धोद में भाजपा ने किसान मोर्चा प्रदेशाध्यक्ष के दो भाईयों की पत्नी को टिकट दिया, पिपराली पंचायत समिति के वार्ड आठ में एनवक्त पर बदली टिकट

सीकर2 दिन पहले
  • खंडेला : विधायक महादेव सिंह के बेटे व पुत्रवधू और पूर्व मंत्री बंशीधर बाजिया की पत्नी व पुत्र को प्रत्याशी बनाया
  • श्रीमाधोपुर: पूर्व विधायक खर्रा की पत्नी और बेटे ने भाजपा व भाई ने निर्दलीय पर्चा भरा

पंचायतीराज चुनाव में भाजपा और कांग्रेस में परिवारवाद सामने आया। जिला परिषद के साथ पंचायत समिति सदस्यों में भी दिग्गज नेताओं ने परिवार के सदस्यों को टिकट दिलाए। खंडेला पंचायतस समिति में भाजपा ने पूर्व चिकित्सा राज्य मंत्री बंशीधर बाजिया की पत्नी विनोद बाजिया, बेटे राहुल बाजिया व कांग्रेस ने मौजूदा विधायक महादेवसिंह खंडेला के बेटे गिरिराज और पुत्रवधु मीनाक्षी को प्रत्याशी बनाया है। भाजपा ने श्रीमाधोपुर में पूर्व विधायक झाबरसिंह खर्रा की पत्नी शांतिदेवी, बेटे दुर्गासिंह खर्रा को प्रत्याशी बनाया है।

धोद पंचायत समिति में भाजपा ने भाजपा किसान मोर्चा प्रदेशाध्यक्ष हरिराम रणवां के दो भाईयों की पत्नी को प्रत्याशी बनाया है। वार्ड 14 से सुशीला देवी व वार्ड 22 से सुनिता को टिकट दिया गया है। इसके अलावा पिपराली पंचायत समिति के वार्ड संख्या आठ में प्रदेश स्तर से तय प्रत्याशी को लोकल स्तर पर बदल दिया गया। प्रत्याशी ललीता सैनी का दावा है कि उनका नाम प्रदेश की सूची में जारी हुआ था। लेकिन स्थानीय स्तर पर उन्हें सिंबल नहीं दिया गया। यहां से पार्टी ने सरोजदेवी को प्रत्याशी बनाया है।
फतेहपुर के वार्ड 13, 16 और 26 में भाजपा-कांग्रेस ने नहीं उतारे प्रत्याशी
फतेहपुर पंचायत समिति में कांग्रेस ने छह व भाजपा ने पांच वार्ड खाली छोड़ दिए। यहां पार्टियों ने प्रत्याशी ही नहीं उतारे। पंचायत समिति की 27 वार्डों में से भाजपा ने 22 व कांग्रेस ने 21 वार्डों में प्रत्याशी उतारे। कांग्रेस ने वार्ड संख्या छह, नौ, 13, 16, 25 और 26 में प्रत्याशी नहीं उतारे। जबकि भाजपा ने चार, 13, 16, 17, 26 में प्रत्याशी नहीं उतारे। इनमें से वार्ड 13, 16 और 26 ऐसे हैं, जहां दोनों ही पार्टियों ने सिंबल नहीं दिए।
धोद में महरिया प्रभावित वार्ड छह से कांग्रेस ने नहीं उतारा प्रत्याशी

धोद पंचायत समिति में कांग्रेस ने वार्ड संख्या छह से कोई प्रत्याशी नहीं उतारा। इस वार्ड में पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री सुभाष महरिया के पैतृक गांव कुदन के अलावा थोरासी, खरसाडू, अजीतपुरा शामिल है। इस वार्ड पर महरिया परिवार का दबदबा माना जाता है।

खंडेला. पंचायत समिति चुनाव की नामांकन प्रकिया के अंतिम दिन 91 प्रत्याशियों ने नामांकन दाखिल किया। पंचायत समिति सदस्यों को लेकर कुल 39 वार्डों के लिए 159 आवेदन आए हैं। आखिरी दिन विधायक महादेव सिंह के पुत्र गिरिराज ने वार्ड तीन से कांग्रेस और पुत्रवधू मीनाक्षी ने वार्ड 12 से कांग्रेस से पहले ही नामांकन दाखिल कर दिया था। वहीं सोमवार को पूर्व चिकित्सा राज्य मंत्री बंशीधर बाजिया की पत्नी विनोद बाजिया ने वार्ड 22 और पुत्र राहुल बाजिया ने वार्ड 24 से नामांकन दाखिल किया है।

पूर्व प्रधान रहे शिवदयाल पालीवाल ने वार्ड पांच से नामांकन दाखिल किया है। कांग्रेस ने सभी वार्डों में अपने उम्मीदवारों की घोषणा की है। वहीं बीजेपी ने वार्ड 13 को छोड़कर सभी वार्डों में अपने प्रत्याशी उतारे हैं। वार्ड 13 में बीजेपी निर्दलीय का समर्थन करेगी। यहां विधायक महादेव सिंह, पूर्व चिकित्सा राज्य मंत्री बंशीधर बाजिया और सुभाष मील के प्रत्याशियों के बीच मुकाबला होगा। एसडीएम राकेश कुमार के बताया कि मंगलवार को आवेदनों की जांच की जाएगी और बुधवार दोपहर तीन बजे तक नाम वापस लिए जा सकेंगे। बुधवार को ही चुनाव चिन्ह आवंटित किए जाएंगे। 23 नवम्बर को मतदान होगा।

श्रीमाधोपुर: पूर्व विधायक खर्रा की पत्नी और बेटे ने भाजपा व भाई ने निर्दलीय पर्चा भरा

पंचायत समिति चुनाव के लिए चल रही नामांकन प्रक्रिया के आखिरी दिन सोमवार को पूर्व विधायक झाबरसिंह खर्रा की पत्नी, पुत्र व भाई सहित 71 प्रत्याशियों ने 89 नामांकन दाखिल किए। श्रीमाधोपुर पंचायत समिति सदस्य के लिए अब तक कुल 92 प्रत्याशियों ने 114 नामांकन दाखिल किए हैं। एसडीएम कार्यालय में प्रत्याशी समर्थकों के साथ पहुंचे तथा प्रत्याशियों और समर्थकों की भीड़ रही।

निर्वाचक रजिस्ट्रीकरण अधिकारी एवं एसडीएम लक्ष्मीकांत गुप्ता ने बताया कि पंचायत समिति के कुल 23 वार्डों में कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी के रूप में 27, भाजपा प्रत्याशी के तौर पर 32, माकपा के एक, आरएलपी के 2 तथा निर्दलीय के रूप में 52 लोगों ने नामांकन भरा है। मंगलवार को सुबह 11 बजे नामांकन पत्रों की संवीक्षा होगी।
यहां सास-बहु, भाई-भाई व पति-पत्नी ने भी दाखिल किया नामाकंन

पंचायत समिति सदस्य के लिए भरे गए नामांकन के दौरान रोचक मामले भी सामने आए हैं। वार्ड 13 मऊ से सास राजेश्वरी ने निर्दलीय तो बहु रुक्मणि ने कांग्रेस से पर्चा दाखिल किया है। वहीं वार्ड 15 से पति जयसिंह ने भाजपा से तो पत्नी सोहन कंवर ने भी भाजपा से ही नामांकन दाखिल किया है। वार्ड 19 से कमलेश ने कांग्रेस से तो उनके भाई लोकेश ने निर्दलीय के रूप में पर्चा दाखिल किया है।

वार्ड 14 से पूर्व विधायक खर्रा के पुत्र भाजपा से तो भाई ने निर्दलीय पर्चा दाखिल किया
जानकारी के मुताबिक पूर्व विधायक झाबरसिंह खर्रा की पत्नी शांति देवी ने वार्ड 9 डेरावाली से भाजपा से नामांकन दाखिल किया है। वही उनके पुत्र दुर्गासिंह खर्रा ने वार्ड 14 भारणी से भाजपा से नामांकन दाखिल किया है। वार्ड 14 से ही पूर्व विधायक खर्रा के भाई प्रेमसिंह ने भी निर्दलीय के रूप में नामांकन दाखिल किया है। हालांकि नाम वापसी के बाद तय होगा कि वार्ड 14 से चाचा-भतीजा आमने-सामने चुनाव लड़ेंगे या नहीं। गौरतलब है कि पूर्व विधायक झाबरसिंह खर्रा वर्ष 2005 से लगातार दो बार प्रधान रह चुके हैं। वही उनकी माता स्व. सुरजी देवी भी प्रधान रह चुकी है।

