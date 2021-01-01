पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड वैक्सीनेशन:पाटोदा में सर्वाधिक 46, फागलवा में 43 और कांवट में सबसे कम 37 में से 19 स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों ने लगवाया टीका

पाटोदा2 घंटे पहले
पाटोदा. प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पाटोदा में टीके लगवाते स्वास्थ्यकर्मी। - Dainik Bhaskar
पाटोदा. प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पाटोदा में टीके लगवाते स्वास्थ्यकर्मी।
  • पाटोदा व फागलवा में 50 का लक्ष्य दिया था, कांवट में एसडीएम ने कोविड टीकाकरण केंद्र का निरीक्षण किया

पाटोदा व फागलवा के राजकीय प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में बने आदर्श टीकाकरण कक्ष में शुक्रवार को कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए टीके लगाए गए। पाटोदा में सबसे पहले स्वास्थ्य कर्मी एएनएम सूभिता डालमास को टीका लगाया गया। आंगनवाड़ी कार्यकर्ता, सहायिका, स्वास्थ्य मित्र, चिकित्सा कर्मी को टीके लगाए गए। इन्हे कोविशील्ड की दूसरी डोज 28 दिन बाद लगाई जाएगी।

टीकाकरण स्वास्थ्य कर्मी एएनएम विद्या चौधरी सिगडोला बड़ा, एएनएम सुदेश ढाका, चिकित्सा अधिकारी महिमा चौधरी ने भी टीका लगाया। पाटोदा में 50 का लक्ष्य था 49 को लगाया गया वहीं फागलवा में 60 का लक्ष्य था 43 को लगाया गया।

चिकित्सा अधिकारी महिमा चौधरी ने बताया की टीकाकरण के बाद आधे घंटे तक इन सभी को निगरानी कक्ष में पर्यवेक्षण के लिए रखा गया। इसके बाद बाहर निकले पांचों स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों को पुष्प गुच्छ देकर सम्मानित किया गया। इस दौरान डॉ. अमित महरिया, डॉ. विशाल नाग, एएनएम सुभीता डालमास, निवास चाहर, सुभाष थालौड़ फागलवा, मंजू भैरी, राजकुमार राय, मोतीराम राजेंद्र सुनीता चाहर, जयपाल सिंह, किशोर शेखावत, ममता जांगिड़, मेल नर्स, मनोज डोटासरा मेल नर्स, एएनएम सुदेश ढाका पाटोदा, एएनएम विद्या चौधरी, मोहन सिंह मेल नर्स, घीसाराम, संतोष देवी, केसर, संतोष देवी, राधा व संपत्ति आदि स्वास्थ्यकर्मी मौजूद थे।

कांवट. राजकीय सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र कांवट में बने कोविड टीकाकरण केंद्र में शुक्रवार को टीकाकरण के लिए 37 स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों ने रजिस्ट्रेशन करवाया था लेकिन 19 स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों के ही टीका लगवाया। वहीं, खंडेला एसडीएम राकेश कुमार व बीसीएमओ डाॅ. नरेश कुमार पारीक ने निरीक्षण किया। डॉ. रामजीलाल सामोता ने टीकाकरण केंद्र की व्यवस्था व वैक्सीनेशन की जानकारी दी।

एसडीएम ने टीकाकरण केंद्र के प्रतीक्षा कक्ष में टीकाकरण के बाद बैठे स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों से स्वास्थ्य संबंधी जानकारी ली। इस दौरान डॉ. प्रभावसिंह सामोता, डॉ. अविनाश लेगा, डॉ. मनीष कुमार अग्रवाल, संतोष शर्मा, शोभारानी, मदनलाल, बनवारी लाल मौजूद थे।

