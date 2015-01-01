पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Sikar
  • In The Dhod Pans Activist Conference, Bajaur Said In A Conversation With Media Personnel, The Entire District Is Being Contested In My Name.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सम्मेलन:धोद पंस के कार्यकर्ता सम्मेलन में बाजौर ने मीडिया कर्मियों से बातचीत में कहा, पूरे जिले में मेरे नाम पर चुनाव लड़ा जा रहा है

सीकर36 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बयान : बाजौर बोले- जिला प्रमुख मेरे परिवार से बनेगा, पार्टी ने पहले ही नाम तय कर भेजा है
  • हालात : भाजपा के 4 उम्मीदवारों के पर्चे पहले खारिज हो चुके हैं

पंचायत चुनाव में मतदान से पहले ही भाजपा नेता परिवार विशेष की महिला को जिला प्रमुख बनाने का दावा कर रहे हैं। शहर में मंगलवार को भाजपा की ओर से धोद पंचायत समिति का कार्यकर्ताओं सम्मेलन हुआ। इसमें पार्टी के नेताओं ने कार्यकर्ताओं को पंचायत चुनाव में पार्टी के प्रत्याशियों को जिताने का आह्वान किया।

मीडिया से बातचीत में भाजपा के पंचायत चुनाव जिला संयोजक प्रेमसिंह बाजौर ने कहा कि जिला प्रमुख का नाम पार्टी ने पहले से तय कर भेजा है। सबको पता है कि प्रेमसिंह के परिवार से जिला प्रमुख बनना है। हमारी पार्टी में यह विषय ही नहीं है। पूरे जिले में चुनाव ही मेरे नाम पर लड़ा जा रहा है।

प्रेमसिंह बाजौर सीकर भाजपा के दिग्गज नेता हैं। नीमकाथाना से दो बार विधायक और प्रदेश में सैनिक कल्याण बोर्ड अध्यक्ष रह चुके हैं। उल्लेखनीय है कि बाजौर की पुत्र वधु गायत्री और भतीजे की पत्नी सोनू कंवर जिला परिषद सदस्य का चुनाव लड़ रही हैं। इस बार जिला प्रमुख की सीट सामान्य महिला के लिए आरक्षित है।

ऐसे में बाजौर ने खुद के परिवार से दो प्रत्याशी उतारे हैं, ताकि जिला प्रमुख की सीट पर कब्जा जमाया जा सके। कार्यक्रम में सांसद सुमेधानंद सरस्वती, जिलाध्यक्ष इंद्रा चौधरी, किसान मोर्चा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष हरिराम रणवां, पूर्व विधायक गोरधन वर्मा सहित अन्य नेता मौजूद रहे।
लेकिन आसान नहीं है राह
जिला प्रमुख पद तक पहुंचना भाजपा के लिए इतना आसान नहीं है। क्योंकि 39 वार्डों की जिला परिषद में कांग्रेस के तीन सदस्य पहले ही निर्विरोध निर्वाचित हो चुके हैं। भाजपा में चार प्रत्याशियों के नामांकन रद्द हो गए थे। ऐसे में भाजपा शुरुआती दौर में नुकसान में चल रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें