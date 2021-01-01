पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सीकर में झंडारोहण:शिक्षामंत्री की नजर में शहीद केवल गांधी परिवार, पीएम मोदी को बताया लोकतंत्र को बर्बाद करने वाला नेता

सीकरएक घंटा पहले
झंडारोहण के बाद राष्ट्रगान करते सभी - Dainik Bhaskar
झंडारोहण के बाद राष्ट्रगान करते सभी
  • सीकर में शिक्षामंत्री गोविंद सिंह डोटासरा ने किया झंडारोहण

गणतंत्र दिवस पर खेल स्टेडियम में तिरंगा फहराया गया, कार्यक्रम में कोरोना की छाया साफ नजर आ रही थी, शिक्षामंत्री गोविंद सिंह डोटासरा ने झंडारोहण किया। वहीं एडीएम धारासिंह मीणा ने राज्यपाल का संदेश सुनाया। इस मौके पर डोटासरा ने मीडिया से बात करते ​हुए कहा देश के शहीद इंदिरा गांधी और राजीव गांधी हुए हैै। वहीं दिल्ली में किसान रैली को देश का दुर्भाग्य बताते हुए कहा कि​ जिस संविधान को डॉ भीमराव अम्बेडकर बनाकर गए उसके जरिए प्रधानमंत्री बने नरेंद्र मोदी उसको मिटाने पर तुले है।

डोटासरा ने कहा कि सत्ता में बैठे लोगों को सोचना चाहिए कि 50 दिन से धरने पर बैठे किसानों की बात को भी सुनें। संविधान के मौलिक अधिकारों की रक्षा करने की बजाय मोदी ने वोट देकरप्रधानमंत्री बनाने वालों की सुनने की बजाय नोट देने वालों की सुन रहे है।

कांग्रेस प्रदेशाध्यक्ष गोविंद सिंह डोटासरा ने स्टेडियम में झंडारोहण करने से पहले शहीद स्मारक पर जाकर पुष्पांजलि अर्पित की। साथ में कलेक्टर अविचल चतुर्वेदी और एसपी कुंवर राष्ट्रदीप भी मौजूद रहे। कोरोना के चलते कार्यक्रम से बच्चों को दूर रखा गया। पुलिस के जवानों ने मार्च पास्ट किया। पांच सरकारी विभागों की ओर से तैयार की गई झांकियां निकाली गई, वहीं शिक्षा विभाग की ओर 'धरती धोरां री'सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम पेश किया गया।

