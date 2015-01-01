पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:मेघवाल समाज की बैठक में मृत्यु भोज सहित अन्य सामाजिक कुरीतियों को त्यागने का निर्णय लिया

नेछवा2 घंटे पहले
  • वक्ताओं ने कहा- समाज के युवाओं को शिक्षा के क्षेत्र में आगे बढ़ाने की अहम जरूरत

गांव जेवली स्थित सरस्वती पब्लिक स्कूल में मेघवाल समाज की बैठक हुई। इस दौरान समाज के लोगों ने मृत्यु भोज, मृत्यु भोज के समय ओढ़ावनी, बर्तन वितरण व कपड़े बांटने सहित सामाजिक परम्पराओं को छोड़ने सहित अन्य सामाजिक कुरीतियों को त्यागने का निर्णय लिया। शोक बैठक भी 12 दिन की बजाय 7 दिवसीय रखने का भी प्रस्ताव पारित किया गया। अध्यक्षता डॉ. अम्बेडकर विचार मंच सीकर जिलाध्यक्ष अर्जुनलाल वर्मा ने की। मुख्य अतिथि चूरू जिला राजीव गांधी सूचना सेवा केन्द्र के उप निदेशक मनोज गर्वा थे। वक्ताओं ने आह्वान किया कि वर्तमान परिस्थितियों में युवाओं में कुछ परम्पराओं के निर्वहन के नाम पर नशे की आदत डल रही है, जैसे विवाह, जन्मदिन व अन्य विशेष अवसरों पर डीजे पर नृत्य, इनसे दूर रहना चाहिए, कुछ परम्परागत रुढ़िवादी रश्म निभाने के नाम पर अनावश्यक खर्च को छोड़कर बाबा साहेब डॉ. अंबेडकर के विचारों के अनुसार अपने बच्चों को शिक्षित करने पर खर्च राशि बढ़ाने पर बल दिया। जिससे वे राष्ट्र की मुख्यधारा में जुड़ सकें। वक्ताओं ने वर्तमान राजनीतिक परिस्थितियों को ध्यान में रखते हुए अपने समाजहित में काम करने वाले उम्मीदवारों को ही समर्थन देने के लिए कहा।

वक्ता व उपस्थित लोग इस बात पर भी सहमत थे कि दलित व पिछड़े वर्ग के लोगों को किसी भी दल विशेष का वोट बैंक बनकर नहीं रहना चाहिए। कार्यक्रम के अंत में मास्टर भंवरलाल मेघवाल के असामयिक निधन पर दो मिनट का मौन रखकर श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की गई। विशिष्ट तिथि डॉ. अम्बेडकर विचार मंच के प्रदेश वरिष्ठ उपाध्यक्ष हरलाल सिंह महरिया, खातीपुरा के युवा नेता विजेंद्र जांगिड़ व मनोज धानिया थे। संचालन राजकीय लोहिया महाविद्यालय चूरू के टेक्नीशियन भंवरलाल चिरानिया ने किया जबकि सरस्वती पब्लिक स्कूल के निदेशक ओमप्रकाश रोहलण ने आभार व्यक्त किया। इस अवसर पर सोशल डिस्टेन्स का ध्यान रखते हुए दीपाराम तानाण, राकेश ढिंढ़वाल, बलवीर चिरानिया, बाबूलाल चिरानिया, हरफूलसिंह महरिया, ओमप्रकाश महरिया, सुशील कुमार महरिया, सुभाष कलानिया, मुकेश राठी, सुरेन्द्र कुमार राठी, रविप्रकाश कलानिया, बाबूलाल राठी, संदीप राठी, विजयपाल रोहलण, राकेश राठी, शीशपाल राठी सहित समाज के प्रमुख लोग मौजूद थे।

