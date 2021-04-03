पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सीकर नगर पालिका चुनाव 2021:कांटे के संघर्ष में कांग्रेस का मुकाबला भाजपा और निर्दलीय से, रींगस से भाजपा करेगी वॉकआउट!

सीकर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नाम वापसी के बाद अब सात नगर पालिका में से चार पर भाजपा और कांग्रेस में सीधा मुकाबला है, जबकि लक्ष्मणगढ़ में हाईब्रिड फॉर्मूले से सीपीएम के उम्मीदवार ने मामला रोचक बना दिया है। वहीं भाजपा ने कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी के खिलाफ शिकायत पर कार्रवाई नहीं होते देख मसले को जनता के बीच उठाने की घोषणा की है।

लक्ष्मणगढ़ में भाजपा के एडवोकेट ललित पुरोहित, और कांग्रेस के मुस्तफा कुरैशी के बीच मुकाबला है। लेकिन सीपीएम की ओर से हाईब्रिड फार्मूले के तहत याकूब नूर ने दावेदारी जता रखी है। इसलिए मामला और रोचक हो गया है। पीसीसी चीफ गोविंदसिंह डोटासरा ने कांग्रेस का पालिका चैयरमेन बनाने के लिए पूरा जोर लगा रखा है।

वहीं लोसल में दो निर्दलीय प्रतिभा रणवां और बबीता ने अपना नाम वापस ले लिया है। अब कांग्रेस की शम्मू बानो के खिलाफ निर्दलीय शारदा मैदान में है। माना जा रहा है कि भाजपा ने निर्दलियों के साथ मिलकर शारदा को समर्थन दे दिया है, लेकिन कांग्रेस के पाले में 16 पार्षद और 5 निर्दलीय का समर्थन हासिल है। अब क्रॉस वोटिंग ही कांग्रेस को नुकसान कर सकती है।

रामगढ़ शेखावाटी नगरपालिका में भी दो निर्दलीय ने नामांकन वापिस ले लिया। इसके बाद अब कांग्रेस और भाजपा में सीधा मुकाबला हो गया। निर्वाचन अधिकारी एसडीएम सुप्रिया ने बताया कि निर्दलीय मकसूद भाटी और जमील कुरैशी ने नामांकन वापस ले लिया। अब कांग्रेस से दूदाराम चोहला और भाजपा से जया सोनी के बीच मुकाबला है।

वहीं खंडेला में कांग्रेस का पलड़ा फिलहाल भारी नजर आ रहा है। कांग्रेस की ओर से मोहम्मद याकूब मैदान में है। मोहम्मद याकूब की पत्नी पहले भी दो बार चैयरमेन रह चुकी है। याकूब के पास 9 पार्टी के और दो निर्दलीयों का समर्थन है। जबकि भाजपा के नेमीचंद के पास तीन पार्टी के दो निर्दलीय साथ मेंं है। इसके अलावा एक निर्दलीय मोहम्मद इकबाल भी मैदान में है। माना जा रहा है कि निर्दलीयों को साधने के लिए मोहम्मद इकबाल को मैदान में रखा गया है।

श्रीमाधोपुर में कांग्रेस और भाजपा में सीधा मुकाबला है। दोनों की गणित में एक पार्षद पर हार जीत टिकी हुई है। दोनों पार्टी एक दूसरे के पाले में सेंधमारी कर रहे है। फिलहाल कांग्रेस के पास 18 पार्षद नजर आ रहे हैं, लेकिन एक पार्षद को वे संदेह भरी नजरों से देख रहे है। ऐसे में भाजपा खेमे से किसी को तोड़ने के लिए वे भी प्रयास कर रहे है।

नगर पालिका के 35 में से 23 पर निर्दलीय जीते हैं वहीं कांग्रेस के आठ और भाजपा 4 पर ही जीत पाई थी। यहां पर मुकाबला कांग्रेस और निर्दलीय के बीच में है। कांग्रेस की ओर से अशोक कुमावत का मुकाबला निर्दलीय राजेंद्र दंभीवाल और हरिशंकर निठारवाल से है। निठारवाल निवर्तमान पालिका चैयरमेन रहे है। भाजपा यहां पर वोटिंग से वॉकआउट कर सकती है। फिलहाल पार्टी आलाकमान को जानकारी दे दी गई है।

फतेहपुर में छह निर्दलियों ने नामांकन वापस ले लिया है। अब सीधा मुकाबला कांग्रेस और निर्दलीय शमां से है। शमां को भाजपा ने समर्थन दे दिया है। दोनों के पास बराबर का समर्थन है। हालांकि फतेहपुर का इतिहास रहा है कि क्रॉस वोटिंग होती आई है। इसलिए इस बार भी हार जीत का फैसला इसलिए नहीं हो पा रहा है क्योंकि दोनों ही धड़ों को ​क्रॉस वोटिंग सता रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में FIR के बावजूद एक्टिविस्ट ग्रेटा थनबर्ग किसानों के साथ, बोलीं- कोई नफरत या धमकी इसे बदल नहीं सकती - बॉलीवुड - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- घर के वरिष्ठ व्यक्तियों के साथ कुछ समय अवश्य व्यतीत करें। उनका आशीर्वाद व सहयोग आपके लिए भाग्योदय दायक रहेगा। तथा आपके योजनाबद्ध तथा डिसिप्लिन तरीके से कार्य करने की प्रणाली से कई कार्य सुचार...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें