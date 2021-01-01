पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

झण्डारोहण:सीकर के गौरव आर्मी टी-55 टैंक एवं 105 फीट ऊंचे झंडे का उद्‌घाटन आज

सीकर2 घंटे पहले
  • रूस में निर्मित ये टैंक 1966 में भारतीय सेना का गौरव बना था

26 जनवरी को गणतंत्र दिवस के अवसर पर जयपुर-बीकानेर बाईपास स्थित प्रिंस एजुहब के प्रवेश द्वार पर नवस्थापित इंडियन आर्मी के टी-55 टैंक का उद्घाटन एवं 105 फीट ऊंचे तिरंगे का झण्डारोहण इंडियन आर्मी के लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल (रि.) एसपीएस कटेवा, कलेक्टर अविचल चतुर्वेदी, पुलिस अधीक्षक कुंवर राष्ट्रदीप, अपर कलेक्टर धारासिंह मीणा एवं अपर पुलिस अधीक्षक देवेन्द्र शर्मा द्वारा सुबह 10:45 बजे किया जाएगा।

सीकर में पहली बार आर्मी टैंक स्थापित किया गया है। संस्था निदेशक जोगेन्द्र सुंडा के अनुसार युवावर्ग को राष्ट्रप्रेम एवं सेना के लिए प्रेरित करने के उद्देश्य से भारतीय सेना ने यह टैंक प्रिंस एजुकेशन हब को सौंपा है। रूस में निर्मित यह टैंक 1966 में भारतीय सेना का गौरव बना था। 36 टन वजनी इस टी-55 टैंक में चार क्रू मेंबर बैठते हैं।

यह टैंक 14 किमी दूर स्थित शत्रु सेना को भी तबाह करने की क्षमता रखता है। दुश्मन पर भारी गोलाबारी के साथ ही इस पर एंटी एयरक्राफ्ट गन भी लगी हुई है। रि. ब्रिगेडियर बीबी जानू के अनुसार पाकिस्तान के साथ हुए 1971 के युद्ध में नैनाकोट, बसंतर एवं गरीबपुर की लड़ाई में इस टैंक ने पाकिस्तानी सेना को करारी शिकस्त दी थी।

संस्था चेयरमैन डाॅ. पीयूष सुंडा के अनुसार सैन्य गौरव का यह स्थल प्रतिदिन निर्धारित समय पर आमजन के भ्रमण के लिए उपलब्ध रहेगा। आमजन के लिए भ्रमणीय स्थल के उद्देश्य से इस टैंक के प्लेटफॉर्म को आकर्षक डिजाइन दिया गया है। उद्घाटन वं झंडारोहण के अवसर पर राज्य स्तर पर प्रथम रैंक एवं देशभर में द्वितीय रैंक से सम्मानित प्रिंस म्यूजिकल बैण्ड द्वारा देशभक्ति से ओतप्रोत एवं मनमोहक धुनों का वादन भी किया जाएगा।

