कार्रवाई:आयकर विभाग ने रतनगढ़ में ज्वैलर्स की दुकान पर की कार्रवाई, बेंगलुरु में पकड़े गोल्ड के आधार पर पहुंची टीम

रतनगढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

चूरू से सोमवार रात रतनगढ़ आई आयकर विभाग की टीम ने रामचंद्र पार्क के पास स्थित एक ज्वैलर्स की दुकान पर कार्रवाई की। मौके पर टीम दस्तावेजों की जांच में जुटी हुई थी। चूरू आईटीओ खेमराज खारड़िया के नेतृत्व में आई पांच सदस्यों की टीम रामचंद्र पार्क के पास स्थित ज्वैलर्स की दुकान पर पहुंची और दस्तावेजों की जांच की।

ज्वैलर्स से पूछताछ भी की। जानकारी के अनुसार बेंगलुरु में पकड़े गए गोल्ड के आधार पर टीम द्वारा दस्तावेजों की जांच की जा रही है। उक्त कार्रवाई करीब तीन घंटों से चल रही थी। हालांकि अधिकारियों ने अभी तक यह स्पष्ट नहीं किया है कि यह कार्रवाई सर्वे है या रेड। ज्वैलर्स ने बताया कि अधिकारियों द्वारा दस्तावेजों की जांच की जा रही है, जिस दस्तावेज की डिमांड कर रहे हैं, वह उपलब्ध करवाया जा रहा है।

