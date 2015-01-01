पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जागरूकता:18 वर्ष व इससे बड़े स्टूडेंट्स को मतदाता सूची में नाम जुड़वाने के लिए प्रेरित किया

सीकर17 मिनट पहले
पिपराली राेड स्थित गुरुकृपा काेचिंग संस्थान में शनिवार काे जिला स्वीप प्रकाेष्ठ के मार्गदर्शन में मतदाता सूचियाें में नाम जुड़वाने काे लेकर जागरुकता कार्यक्रम अायाेजित किया गया। जिसके तहत 1 जनवरी 2021 तक 18 वर्ष पूर्ण कर रहे युवाओं को मतदाता सूची में नाम जुड़वाने के लिए प्रेरित किया गया। अभियान के तहत राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग के प्रतिनिधियों ने गुरूकृपा के ई-लर्निग प्लेटाफॉर्म के माध्यम से प्री-मेडिकल एवं प्री-इंजीनियरिंग प्रवेश परीक्षाओं की तैयारी काे लेकर संचालित ऑनलाईन क्लासेज में अध्ययनरत विद्यार्थियों को प्रेरित किया गया।

संस्थान निदेशक राजेश कुलहरी ने बताया इस माैके पर ऑनलाईन क्लासेज से जुड़े अन्य विद्यार्थियों को भी संदेश दिया गया। कार्यक्रम में सहायक निदेशक प्रशासनिक सुधार श्री राकेश लाटा, नायब तहसीलदार कृष्णा शर्मा, आई. ई. सी. कॉर्डिनेटर इमरान अली सहित संस्थान के सदस्य भी मौजूद रहे। इस अवसर पर गुरूकृपा के ई-लर्निग प्लेटफॉर्म पर अध्ययनरत छात्र-छात्राओं के लिए मार्गदर्शन तथा मोटिवेशनल सैशन भी आयोजित किया गया। अभियान के तहत कलेक्टर अविचल चतुर्वेदी और राकेश लाटा ने इंपल्स कोचिंग संस्थान में अभियान की जानकारी दी।

एक जनवरी,2021 को 18 वर्ष पूर्ण कर रहे युवाओ को मतदाता सूची में नाम जुड़वाने हेतु प्रेरित किया। संस्थान की सचिव डॉ मंजू हुड्डा ने सशक्त लोकतंत्र के लिए योग्यजनों को मतदाता सूची में नाम जुड़वाने के लिए जागरूक होकर बीएलओ से संपर्क करने की जानकारी दी।

संस्थान के निदेशक डॉ महावीर सिंह हुड्डा ने बताया कि कोचिंग संस्थान के ऑनलाइन सिस्टम से जुड़े मतदाता सूची में नाम जुड़वाने के योग्य युवाओं को प्रेरित करके ऑनलाइन पोर्टल मतदाता सूची में रजिस्ट्रेशन के लिए प्रेरित किया जाएगा। इस अवसर पर धर्मेंद्र पांडे,अभिषेक शर्मा, बिजय सिंह, शैलेश शुक्ला उपस्थित रहे।

