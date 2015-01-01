पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

निर्देश:सॉफ्टवेयर में दर्ज न्यायिक प्रकरणों की सूचना अपडेट करने के दिए निर्देश

सीकर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

एडीएम व जिला नोडल अधिकारी(लाईटस) धारासिंह मीणा ने समस्त जिला स्तरीय नोडल अधिकारी को निर्देशित किया कि लाईट्स वेबसाइट पर सभी न्यायिक प्रकरणों को दर्ज करें। बकाया जवाब दावों में न्यायालय में जवाबदावा प्रस्तुत कर लाईट्स वेबसाइट पर प्रविष्टि करें। लाईट्स वेबसाइट में मासिक प्रगति रिपोर्ट समस्त कार्यालयों द्वारा आवश्यक रूप से प्रतिमाह 5 तारीख तक इन्द्राज करें।

लाईट्स वेबसाइट पर दर्ज न्यायिक प्रकरणों में अपीलान्ट, रेस्पॉन्डेन्ट, राजकीय अधिवक्ता एवं प्रभारी अधिकारी का नाम तथा आगामी तारीख पेशी का अंकन आवश्यक रूप से कर लाईट्स वेबसाइट से जनरेट टॉकिंग पाईन्ट की प्रति प्रेषित करें। 23 दिसंबर तक रिपोर्ट भेजने के निर्देश दिए हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसांसद की गाड़ी चलाते थे, लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो राजमा चावल बेचना शुरू किया; अब लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें