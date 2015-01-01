पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Sikar
  • Investigation: 100 To 20 People Positive, Deaths And Active Cases In Sikar State's Top 10, Recovery Rate Lower Than Country And State

कोरोना पॉजिटिव:जांच में 100 से 20 व्यक्ति पॉजिटिव, मौतों व एक्टिव केस में सीकर प्रदेश के टॉप 10 में, रिकवरी रेट देश और राज्य से कम

सीकर7 मिनट पहले
  • अब तक 8000 कोरोना पॉजिटिव

जिले में कोरोना काबू से बाहर हो रहा है। शनिवार को 95 कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले। संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 8089 पर पहुंच गया है। पिछले 15 दिन में 1000 मरीज मिले। संक्रमण की दर भी 19.87 पर पहुंच गई। यानी जांच कराने वाले हर 100 व्यक्तियों में 20 पॉजिटिव मिल रहे हैं। सबसे चिंताजनक पहलू यह है कि संक्रमण दर जहां बढ़ती जा रही है, वहीं रिकवरी रेट लगातार गिर रही है।

पीड़ित 15 दिन तक ठीक नही हो पा रहे है। सीकर एक्टिव मरीजों के मामले में प्रदेश के टॉप 10 में है। एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या 1580 से ज्यादा पहुंच गई है। रिकवरी रेट, देश और राज्य से भी कम है। देश की रिकवरी रेट 93 व राज्य की 90 फीसदी से ज्यादा है। वहीं जिले की रिकवरी रेट 79.22 फीसदी है। जिले में संक्रमण रोकने में प्रशासन और स्वास्थ्य विभाग पूरी तरह नाकाम साबित हुए। न सोशल डिस्टेंस की पालना करा सके और न ही मास्क लगाने के लिए प्रेरित कर सके। दीपावली की छुट्टियों में कम सैंपलिंग के बावजूद पॉजिटिव का आंकड़ा बढ़ता गया। लगातार हालात बिगड़ते हालातों को देखते हुए कलेक्टर अविचल चतुर्वेदी ने शनिवार से जिले में धारा-144 लागू की है। सार्वजानिक जगहों पर पांच से ज्यादा लोग एकत्रित नही हो सकेंगे।

अब तक 73 संक्रमितों की मौत, प्रदेश में सीकर 9वें नंबर पर
जिले में अब तक 73 कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है। इनमें ज्यादातर मरीज ऐसे थे, जो कोरोना के अलावा दूसरी बीमारियों से भी पीड़ित थे। कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों की मौत मामले में सीकर जिला प्रदेश में 9वें नंबर पर है। सबसे ज्यादा जयपुर में कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों की मौत हुई है। इसके बाद जोधपुर, बीकानेर, भरतपुर, अजमेर, पाली, कोटा, उदयपुर में सीकर जिले से ज्यादा कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों की मौत हुई है।

