गृह विभाग की एसओपी के आधार पर फैसला:खाटू मेला भरेगा, काेविड टेस्ट की निगेटिव रिपाेर्ट लाना जरूरी, ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन से ही होंगे दर्शन

सीकर/खाटूश्यामजी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पहले मेला नहीं भरने का फैसला लिया था, अब कुंभ की तरह बनाएंगे गाइडलाइन
  • मुख्य मेला 25 मार्च को

गृह विभाग की ओर से जारी एसओपी के बाद कलेक्टर और खाटूश्यामजी मंदिर कमेटी ने गुरुवार को खाटूश्यामजी लक्खी मेला आयोजित कराने का फैसला लिया। पहले कोरोना का हवाला देते हुए लक्खी मेला नहीं भरवाने का फैसला लिया गया था। गुरुवार को बैठक में तय किया गया है दर्शन के लिए श्रद्धालुओं को ऑनलाइन बुकिंग करानी होगी।

एक मोबाइल से एक ही रजिस्ट्रेशन होगा। श्रद्धालुओं को कोविड टेस्ट की निगेटिव रिपोर्ट साथ लानी होगी। मास्क जरूरी होगा। कलेक्टर अविचल चतुर्वेदी ने कहा, गृह विभाग की ओर से जारी एसओपी के आधार पर मेले का स्वरूप बदला जाएगा। कुंभ मेले की गाइडलाइन का अध्ययन करके जल्द ही मेले की पूरी गाइडलाइन बनाई जाएगी।

प्रशासन, पुलिस, नगरपालिका प्रशासन के कर्मचारियों को वैक्सीन लगाकर ही ड्यूटी देनी होगी। मेले में आने वाले भक्तों को ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन कराना होगा। मेले में थूकने पर प्रतिबंध रहेगा। उल्लंघन करने पर जुर्माना लगाया जाएगा। मेले के दौरान 20 एम्बुलेंस, 11 जगह मेडिकल कैंप लगेंगे। नगरपालिका के 200 सफाईकर्मी व्यवस्था देखेंगे। बैठक में एसपी कुंवर राष्ट्रदीप, एएसपी देवेंद्र शर्मा, एसडीएम अशोक रणवां, ईओ कमलेश मीणा, ब्लॉक सीएमएचओ सुनिल धायल व नगरपालिका चेयरपर्सन ममता देवी आदि मौजूद थे।
मेले से पहले प्रशासन को इन सवालाें के जवाब ढूंढ़ने होंगे
1. खाटूश्यामजी मेले में हर साल करीब 30 लाख श्रद्धालुओं की भीड़ इकट्ठा होती है, ऐसे में सवाल है कि इन्हें कोरोना से कैसे बचाएंगे।
2. गुजरात, दिल्ली, हरियाणा, पंजाब, मध्यप्रदेश जैसे राज्यों से लाखों श्रद्धालु आते हैं, इनकी कोरोना रिपोर्ट कैसे और कहां चेक होगी। भीड़ बढ़ गई तो कैसे कंट्रोल करेंगे?
3. खाटूश्यामजी कस्बे की आबादी करीब 20 हजार है। मेले के दौरान इन्हें सुरक्षित रखने के लिए क्या कदम उठाएंगे?

भंडारे, अस्थाई दुकानें नहीं होगी, 10 साल से छोटे व 65 साल से बड़े लोगों को प्रवेश नहीं

सवाल-जवाब से समझें खाटू मेले की व्यवस्था
1. खाटूश्यामजी मेला कब भरेगा और मुझे दर्शन कैसे होंगे?
अभी तय नहीं किया गया है कि मेला कब से कब तक भरेगा। हालांकि एकादशी का मेला 25 मार्च को है। दर्शनों के लिए ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन अनिवार्य होगा। काेरोना टेस्ट अपने क्षेत्र में खुद के स्तर पर कराना होगा। रिपोर्ट 72 घंटे से पुरानी नहीं होनी चाहिए। श्रद्धालुओं की कस्बे में एंट्री पर अभी फैसला नहीं हुआ है।
2. क्या मेले में भक्तों को भंडारे और झांकियां लगाने की अनुमति दी जाएगी?
इस बार फाल्गुन मेले में भंडारे बंद रहेंगे। झांकियां भी नहीं होगी।
3. क्या मेले में श्याम कुंड में स्नान कर सकेंगे और अस्थायी दुकानें लगाई जाएगी?
श्याम कुंड बंद रहेगा व अस्थायी दुकानें नहीं लगेगी। भीड़ न हो, इसके लिए यह व्यवस्थाएं की हैं।

4. कस्बे की धर्मशालाओं में भीड़ नहीं हो, इसके लिए क्या व्यवस्थाएं की जाएगी? धर्मशालाओं में सिर्फ 50 फीसदी कमरों में ही श्रद्धालुओं को रूकने की इजाजत होगी। इसके लिए प्रशासन एक टीम बनाएगा, जो व्यवस्थाएं देखेगी। 5. श्रद्धालुओं को दर्शनों के लिए क्या जिगजैग जैसी व्यवस्थाएं लागू रहेगी? दर्शनों के लिए पहले की तरह लंबी दूरी तय करनी होगी। जिगजैग भी बनाया जाएगा और दर्शनों के लिए 16 किमी लंबी दूरी पार करनी ही होगी। यह व्यवस्था पहले की तरह होगी। 6. खाटू श्याम मेले में किस उम्र के श्रद्धालुओं को अनुमति नहीं मिलेगी? कोरोना गाइडलाइन के अनुसार, 10 साल से छोटे और 65 साल से अधिक उम्र के श्रद्धालुओं को दर्शनों की अनुमति नहीं मिलेगी। इसके अलावा गर्भवती महिलाओं और गंभीर बीमारियों से ग्रस्त लोगों को भी अनुमति नहीं होगी। 7. क्या भक्तों को प्रसाद चढ़ाने की अनुमति रहेगी? मेले के दौरान प्रसाद चढ़ाने और फूल-मालाएं चढ़ाने की अनुमति नहीं होगी। इनकी दुकानें भी नहीं लगेगी। इसके लिए प्रशासन जल्द ही गाइडलाइन जारी करेगा। हर दिन कितनों को दर्शन ? अभी : ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन पर हर दिन करीब 7500 श्रद्धालुओं को दर्शन कराए जा रहे हैं। मेले में : अभी श्रद्धालुओं की संख्या तय नहीं की गई है। हर बार मेले में : हर साल खाटू मेले में हर दिन, हर घंटे में 1000 श्रद्धालुओं को दर्शन कराए जाते हैं।

