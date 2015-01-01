पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धर्म समाज:खाटूश्यामजी मंदिर 11 नवंबर से खुलेगा लेकिन एकादशी के दिन नहीं होंगे दर्शन

सीकरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • भक्तों को दर्शनों के लिए ऑनलाइन पंजीकरण कराना हाेगा

श्याम भक्तों के लिए अच्छी खबर ह। अब बाबा श्याम के दर्शन 11 नवंबर से ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन के आधार पर कर पाएंगे। श्याम मंदिर खाटूश्यामजी के पट खोलने के संबंध में कलेक्टर अविचल चतुर्वेदी की अध्यक्षता में बैठक हुई। बैठक में कोविड-19 के चलते श्याम मंदिर के पट खोलने के संबंध में चर्चा की गई तथा मंदिर कमेटी ने इसके लिए 11 नवंबर प्रस्तावित किया।

प्रशासन एवं श्री श्याम मंदिर कमेटी खाटूश्यामजी द्वारा कोविड-19 से संबंधित सावधानियों को देखते हुए विभिन्न निर्णय लिए। इनमें सोशल डिस्टेंस की पालना के लिए मंदिर कमेटी द्वारा ऑनलाइन पंजीकरण की व्यवस्था की जाएगी, बिना पंजीकरण के दर्शन कतार में प्रवेश पूर्णतया वर्जित रहेगा।
10 साल से कम व 60 से ज्यादा वालों को प्रवेश नहीं

गृह मंत्रालय की गाइड लाइन के अनुरूप 10 वर्ष से कम उम्र के बच्चों 60 साल से ऊपर के व्यक्तियों एवं पूर्व लक्षण वाले लोगों का प्रवेश निषेध रहेगा। मंदिर में दर्शन के लिए श्रद्धालुओं को मास्क पहनना अनिवार्य होगा। बिना मास्क वालों की व्यवस्था श्याम मंदिर कमेटी द्वारा की जाएगी। मंदिर परिसर में श्रद्धालुओं के स्वास्थ्य को ध्यान में रखते हुए 24 घंटे सात अलर्ट मोड पर एंबुलेंस रहेगी।

रविवार एकादशी, द्वादशी को भीड़ की संभावना देखते हुए मंदिर कमेटी द्वारा इन दिनों में मंदिर बंद रखने का निर्णय लिया है। मंदिर परिसर में सोशल डिस्टेंस की पालना के लिए दो गज की दूरी के लिए गोलों का निर्माण, समय समय पर सेनेटाइजिंग एवं कोविड-19 की जागरूकता के संबंध में प्रचार-प्रसार कमेटी द्वारा किया जाएगा।

स्थानीय लाेगाें को आधार कार्ड से हाे पाएंगे दर्शन

खाटूश्यामजी के स्थानीय लोगों को आधार कार्ड से प्रत्येक दिन मंदिर कमेटी द्वारा नीयत एक घंटे में दर्शन की व्यवस्था की जाएगी। मंदिर परिसर से बाहर पर्किंग व्यवस्था, मंदिर प्रवेश के लिए मार्ग का निर्धारण, सोशल डिस्टेंस एवं कोविड-19 गाइड लाइन की पालना उपखंड अधिकारी दांतारामगढ़, अधिशाषी अधिकारी नगरपालिका एवं खाटूश्यामजी पुलिस थाना द्वारा समन्वय स्थापित करते हुए सुनिश्चित की जाएगी।

