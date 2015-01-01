पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

शिक्षा:एकल बेटी के लिए छात्रवृत्ति आवेदन की अंतिम तिथि 21

सीकर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मैरिट छात्रवृत्ति योजनाओं के लिए सीबीएसई से संबद्ध विद्यालयों से वर्ष 2020 में दसवीं कक्षा उत्तीर्ण करने वाले पात्र छात्राओं के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन करने की अंतिम तिथि बढ़ाकर 21 दिसंबर कर दी है। इन योजनाओं में बारहवीं कक्षा के लिए एकल बालिका संतान सीबीएसई योग्यता छात्रवृत्ति योजना-2020 और एकल बालिका संतान दसवीं पास के लिए सीबीएसई योग्यता छात्रवृत्ति योजना, 2019 के नवीनीकरण के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन शामिल है। सीबीएसई मेरिट छात्रवृत्ति योजना का उद्देश्य का उन मेधावी छात्राओं को प्रोत्साहित करना है, जो अपने माता-पिता की इकलौती संतान हैं।

छात्रा को 60 फीसदी या इससे अधिक अंकों के साथ सीबीएसई कक्षा 10 की परीक्षा उत्तीर्ण होना आवश्यक है। छात्रा कक्षा 11वीं में अध्ययनरत हो तथा 1500 रुपए प्रति माह से अधिक शिक्षण शुल्क देय नहीं हाे। छात्रवृत्ति राशि का भुगतान बालिका के खाते में ऑनलाइन किया जाता है। सीबीएसई से संबद्ध स्कूलों से इस साल दसवीं कक्षा उत्तीर्ण करने वाली एकल बालिका संतान छात्राएं ही इस योजना में पात्र होंगी।

वहीं, साल 2019 में जिन एकल बालिकाओं ने इस योजना के तहत छात्रवृत्ति प्राप्त की थी, वे इस वर्ष नवीनीकरण के लिए आवेदन कर सकेंगी। नवीनीकरण के लिए पहले ऑनलाइन आवेदन करने के बाद फॉर्म की हार्डकॉपी भी 8 जनवरी 2021 तक भेजनी जरुरी है। अंतिम तिथि के बाद प्राप्त हार्डकॉपी को स्वीकार नहीं किया जाएगा। सीबीएसई की योग्यता छात्रवृत्ति योजना के तहत पात्र बालिका को 500 रुपए प्रति माह की दर से अधिकतम 2 वर्ष तक छात्रवृत्ति प्रदान की जाती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान बोले- ये कानून कोरोना से भी खतरनाक, हम अपने ही खेत में मजदूर बन जाएंगे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें