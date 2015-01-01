पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अंतिम यात्रा:मंत्री भंवरलाल मेघवाल को दी अंतिम विदाई, श्रद्धांजलि देने प्रदेशभर से मंत्री, विधायक व जनप्रतिनिधि पहुंचे

चूरू/सुजानगढ़40 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पूरे सुजानगढ़ शहर से निकाली मंत्री भंवरलाल मेघवाल की अंतिम यात्रा।
  • दो घंटे तक अंतिम यात्रा को शहर के मुख्य बाजारों से लेकर पहुंचे श्मशान घाट, छताें से लाेगाें ने पुष्प वर्षा की

प्रदेश के सामाजिक न्याय एवं अधिकारिता मंत्री व सुजानगढ़ विधायक मास्टर भंवरलाल मेघवाल को मंगलवार को अंतिम विदाई दी गई। तिरंगे व कांग्रेस के झंडे में लिपटी मंत्री की पार्थिव देह को नम आंखों से विदाई दी गई। शहर में मास्टर भंवरलाल अमर रहे के नारे गूंजे। बड़ी संख्या में लोग उनकी अंतिम यात्रा में शामिल हुए। पूरा सुजानगढ़ शहर बंद रहा। घर-दुकानों की छतों से पुष्प वर्षा की गई। मंत्री मास्टर के लगाव और स्नेह के चलते कोविड-19 का खौफ भी दूर रहा। करीब सवा दो बजे उनके घर जय निवास से शुरू हुई अंतिम यात्रा बस स्टैंड से होते हुए कोठारी रोड, गांधी चौक, घंटाघर से स्टेशन रोड होकर चापटिया श्मशान घाट पहुंची। बेटे मनोज ने मुखाग्नि दी। करीब दो घंटे चली अंतिम यात्रा के दौरान बच्चे से लेकर बुजुर्ग ने उनके अंतिम दर्शन कर श्रद्धांजलि दी। जय निवास पर प्रदेशभर के नेताओं ने पहुंचकर पुष्प अर्पित किए।

राजकीय सम्मान व गार्ड ऑफ ऑनर दिया गया। सुबह करीब सवा नौ बजे जय निवास पर पार्थिव देह पहुंची। पार्थिव देह पहुंचते ही मंत्री के बेटे, भाई भागीरथ मेघवाल, पत्नी केशरदेवी व परिजन सहित कार्यकर्ताओं की आंखों में आंसू आ गए।

बेटे मनोज के पास राष्ट्रपति कार्यालय से फोन आया, जिन्होंने शोक जताया। सुबह 10 बजे से लेकर दोपहर दो बजे तक अंतिम दर्शन के लिए लोगों की कतारें लगी रही। उल्लेखनीय है कि मंत्री मेघवाल का सोमवार को गुरुग्राम के मेदांता अस्पताल में निधन हुआ था।

बेटे मनोज ने दी मुखाग्नि, जनप्रतिनिधियों ने परिजनों को बंधाया ढांढ़स

मंत्री मेघवाल को श्रद्धांजलि देने के लिए केन्द्रीय मंत्री अर्जुन मेघवाल, कांग्रेस प्रदेशाध्यक्ष गोविंदसिंह डोटासरा, उच्च शिक्षा मंत्री भंवरसिंह भाटी, मंत्री बीडी कल्ला, चिकित्सा मंत्री रघु शर्मा, परिवहन मंत्री प्रतापसिंह खाचरियावास, मंत्री टीकाराम जूली, लालचंद कटारिया, उपनेता प्रतिपक्ष राजेन्द्र राठौड़, रामेश्वर डूडी, महिला एवं बाल विकास मंत्री ममता भूपेश, पूर्व मंत्री यूनुस खां, अल्पसंख्यक बोर्ड के चेयरमैन डाॅ. खानू खां बुधवाली, पूर्व मंत्री राजकुमार रिणवा, खेमाराम मेघवाल, चूरू सांसद राहुल कस्वा, रतनगढ़ विधायक अभिनेष महर्षि, तारानगर विधायक नरेन्द्र बुडानिया, सादुलपुर विधायक कृष्णा पूनिया, रफीक मंडेलिया, हाजी मकबूल मंडेलिया, निवर्तमान कांग्रेस जिलाध्यक्ष भंवरलाल पुजारी सहित आईजी प्रफुल्ल कुमार, कलेक्टर प्रदीप के गावंडे, एसपी परिस देशमुख, एडीएम रामरतन सौंकरिया सहित अनेक मंत्री-विधायक व नेता पहंुचे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें