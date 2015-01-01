पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बाजार:सॉवरेन गोल्ड बॉन्ड में निवेशकों के लिए आठवीं सीरीज लॉन्च की

सीकर13 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • इस सीरीज में 13 नवंबर तक किया जा सकेगा निवेश

गोल्ड की बढ़ती कीमतों के बीच निवेशकों के लिए सरकार ने दीपावली के शुभ अवसर पर आठवीं सीरीज लॉन्च कर दी है। निवेशक अपनी बचत को सुरक्षित रखने के लिए सॉवरेन गोल्ड बॉन्ड में ऑनलाइन निवेश कर सकेंगे। इसमें सोने की कीमत प्रति ग्राम₹ 5177 तय की गई है। ऑनलाइन या डिजिटल पेमेंट में ₹50 प्रति ग्राम छूट दी जा रही है। व्यक्ति या परिवार का समूह कम से कम 1 ग्राम तथा अधिकतम 4 किलो सोने के बराबर बांड खरीद सकता है। कोई भी संस्था या ट्रस्ट अधिकतम 20 किलो तक के गोल्ड बॉन्ड खरीद सकती है। 2.5 % निश्चित ब्याज दर के हिसाब से हर छह माह में ब्याज खाते में जमा होता रहता है। गोल्ड बांड अधिकतम 8 वर्ष के लिए रखा जा सकता है। इससे पहले 5 वर्ष के बाद इसको प्रीमेच्योर बंद किया जा सकता है। गोल्ड बॉन्ड पर आरबीआई के नियमानुसार लोन की भी सुविधा उपलब्ध है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोलिंस डिक्शनरी ने लॉकडाउन को वर्ड ऑफ 2020 चुना; ब्राजील ने चीनी वैक्सीन का ट्रायल रोका - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें