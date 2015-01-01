पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धर्म:सुभाष चौक के मंदिर में लक्ष्मी-नारायण ने धारण की गोल्डन कलर की पोशाक, 151 साल पुरानी परंपरा

सीकर
अंधेरे को हराकर सुनहरा प्रकाश भी फैलता है। इसी का प्रतिक है-सुभाष चौक स्थित लक्ष्मीनारायण मंदिर। यहां धनतेरस पर भगवान को गोल्डन रंग की पोशाक पहनाई गई। दिवाली पर लक्ष्मी-नारायण केसरिया रंग की पोशाक पहनेंगे। यह मंदिर 151 साल पुराना है।

महंत सुरेंद्र दास ने बताया कि मंदिर का निर्माण राव राजा लक्ष्मण सिंह के शासन काल में करवाया गया था। उनकी रानी पासवानी ने 1869 में मंदिर बनवाया। भगवान नारायण की प्रतिमा अष्टधातु की है। जबकि माता ल्क्ष्मी की मूर्ति पीतल की है।

रोचक : सोने की तरह चमकती हैं प्रतिमा
गोल्डर कलर की पोशाक में प्रतिमा सोने की तरह चमकती हैं। धनतेरस पर भगवान समृद्धि का आशीर्वाद देते हैं। महंत कहते हैं कि गोल्डन पोशाक में भगवान के दर्शन करना सौभाग्य से कम नहीं होता।

इस बार : दर्शन नहीं कर पाएंगे
मंदिर में दिवाली पर सामान्य पूजा-अर्चना ही की जाएगी। श्रद्धालुओं के लिए मंदिर के पट नहीं खोले जाएंगे। क्योंकि-कोरोना में सबसे पहला सुख स्वास्थ्य ही है।

