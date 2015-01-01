पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दरिंदगी:लेक्चरर ने नशीला पदार्थ पिला बीएड छात्रा से ज्यादती की वीडियो वायरल करने की धमकी देकर 15 माह तक शोषण

सीकर/थोईएक घंटा पहले
  • पीड़िता ने टैगोर शिक्षण प्रशिक्षण महाविद्यालय कल्याणपुरा के संचालक व एक अन्य युवक पर भी सहयाेग का आरोप लगाया

थोई में टैगोर शिक्षण प्रशिक्षण महाविद्यालय कल्याणपुरा के लेक्चरर ने बीएड छात्रा से ज्यादती की। इसके बाद आरोपी ने ज्यादती का वीडियो छात्रा के ससुराल भेज दिया, जिससे उसकी सगाई टूट गई। आरोपी छात्रा को अगवा कर शाजहांपुर ले गया और वहां मकान में बंद रखा। वहां भी आरोपी ने छात्रा से ज्यादती की।

आरोपी अशोक पीड़िता को फोटो व वीडियो वायरल करने की धमकी देकर 15 माह तक ज्यादती करता रहा। युवती को इसके बारे में किसी को बताने पर उसको व उसके परिजनों को जान से मारने की धमकी दी। पीड़िता ने मामला दर्ज कराया है। मामले की जांच कर रहे नीमकाथाना सीओ सांवरमल नागौरा ने बताया कि पीड़िता के बयान ले लिए हैं, जांच कर रहे हैं, मौके की रिपोर्ट बनाई है।

जल्द आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लेंगे। पीड़िता ने मामला दर्ज कराया है कि उसने 2019-20 में टैगोर शिक्षण प्रशिक्षण महाविद्यालय में प्रवेश लिया। मनोविज्ञान के लेक्चरर अशोक यादव ने प्रैक्टिकल में अच्छे नंबर दिलाने का झांसा दिया। पढ़ाई में सफलता के लिए पीड़िता को रुद्राक्ष, काला धागा, कमर का धागा, भभूत आदि भी दिए थे। 15 अगस्त 2019 को रक्षाबंधन की शाम बीएड का रजिस्टर लेकर कॉलेज बुलाया।

वहां कॉलेज संचालक सतवीर यादव के ऑफिस के अगले कमरे में मिठाइयों व कोल्ड ड्रिंक में नशीली पदार्थ पिलाकर मेरे साथ ज्यादती की। उसने अश्लील फोटो खींच लिए और ज्यादती का वीडियो बना लिया। पीड़िता को किसी को घटना के बारे में बताने पर जान से मारने की धमकी दी। अश्लील वीडियो वायरल करने की धमकी देकर कई बार छात्रा से ज्यादती की।
आरोपी ने लड़के वालों को वीडियो भेजकर युवती की सगाई तुड़वा दी, अगवा कर शाहजहांपुर ले गया और मकान में बंद कर 20 लाख रुपए में बेचने की धमकी दी

पीड़िता का आरोप है कि उसने घटना के बारे में कॉलेज संचालक सतवीर यादव को बताया तो उसने भी पीड़िता को धमकाया कि किसी को बताया तो हमारे कॉलेज की बदनामी होगी। तेरे अश्लील फोटो वायरल करवा देंगे। इसके बाद भी अशोक यादव ऑफिस में कई बार पीड़िता के साथ ज्यादती की।

पीड़िता का आरोप है कि जब अशोक ज्यादती करता था तो सतवीर यादव व मुकेश कॉलेज के बाहर निगरानी करते थे। इन सबने पीड़िता के मंगेतर के पास उसकी अश्लील फोटो भेज कर शादी नहीं करने के लिए कहा। इसके बाद आरोपी पीड़िता को धमकाकर अपने साथ शहाजहांपुर लेकर चलागया। आरोपी ने पीड़िता को वहां पर 20 लाख रुपए में बेचने की धमकी भी दी। इससे पहले आरोपी ने नीमकाथाना में भी अपनी बहन से मिलाने के बहाने बुलाकर एक होटल में कई बार पीड़िता से ज्यादती की।

भागकर शादी का दबाव भी बनाया
अशोक यादव ने जनवरी 2020 में पीड़िता पर घर से भागने व शादी करने का दबाव बनाया। पीड़िता ने बताया कि अशोक उसका मोबाइल लेकर खुद के मोबाइल में मैसेज भेजता था। जनवरी में पीड़िता के दादा का निधन हो गया और एक फरवरी को चाचा का एक्सीडेंट हो गया। आरोपी ने उसे फोन कर कहा कि तेरे चाचा का एक्सीडेंट मैंने ही करवाया है यदि तू मेरे कहे अनुसार नहीं चली तो अगला नंबर तेरे भाई का आएगा। लॉकडाउन के दौरान कई बार कॉलेज बुलाकर पीड़िता के साथ ज्यादती की।
खरीदारी करने गई तो अपहरण
पीड़िता 21 अक्टूबर को भाई-भाभी के साथ खरीदारी करने अजीतगढ़ गई थी। आरोपी अशोक ने उसे मैसेज कर पैट्रोल पंप के पास मिलने बुलाया। वहां वह वैन में बैठा था। वैन में उसके साथ अजीत नाम का लड़का भी था। उसने पीड़िता को साथ चलने के लिए धमकाया और उसे शहांजहांपुर के पास बिहारी कॉलोनी में एक मकान में ले जाकर बंद कर दिया। यहां भी पीड़िता के साथ कई बार ज्यादती की। बाहर अजीत निगरानी करता था। यहां पर कोर्ट मैरिज का भी दबाव बनाया।

  • मुझे पर लगाए गए सारे आरोप निराधार हैं। मुझे इस मामले की कोई जानकारी नहीं थी और न ही मुझसे कभी छात्रा ने शिकायत की। जिस शिक्षक पर आरोप लगाया है उसको मैंने 1 महीने पहले ही लॉकडाउन के चलते संस्था से बाहर कर दिया था। - संचालक, सतवीर यादव, टैगोर शिक्षण प्रशिक्षण महाविद्यालय, कल्याणपुरा
