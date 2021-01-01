पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Sikar
  • Like Panchayat Raj, Controversy Over Birth Of Child In BJP Elections, BJP Accuses, Administration Is Not Taking Action This Time, While Readiness Was Seen Earlier

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लक्ष्मणगढ़ नगर पालिका चैयरमेन चुनाव:पंचायतराज की तरह निकाय चुनाव में भी संतान के जन्म को लेकर विवाद, भाजपा का आरोप, इस बार प्रशासन नहीं कर रहा कार्रवाई, जबकि पहले दिखाई थी तत्परता

सीकर36 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पत्रकारों को जानकारी देते भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष इंदिरा चौधरी - Dainik Bhaskar
पत्रकारों को जानकारी देते भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष इंदिरा चौधरी

लक्ष्मणगढ़ नगर पालिका में निकाय प्रमुख का चुनाव एक बार फिर विवादों में है। इससे पहले पंचायतराज के चुनाव में प्रधान का चुनाव भी इसी तरह विवादों में आ गया था। बता दे कि लक्ष्मणगढ़ विधानसभा से कांग्रेस प्रदेशाध्यक्ष गोविंद सिंह डोटासरा विधायक है।

दरअसल इस बार आरोप लगाया है भाजपा ने। भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष इंदिरा चौधरी का कहना है कि 1995 के बाद कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी मुस्तफा कुरैशी के दो संतान हुई थी। इसके बाद भी प्रशासन ने उनका नामांकन रद‌्द नहीं किया। जबकि कुरैशी ने नामांकन के दौरान शपथ पत्र में उल्लेख किया है कि 1995 के बाद उसके कोई संतान नहीं है।

भाजपा नेता दिनेश जोशी ने बताया कि राशन कार्ड में मुस्तफा कुरैशी ने चार संतान लिखवा रखी है। सरकार के खाद्य सुरक्षा योजना में शामिल मुस्तफा के तीन बच्चों का जिक्र कर रखा है। जिसमें एक बच्चे की उम्र 23 साल लिखा रखी है। ऐसे में जिला कलेक्ट्रेट से ही संचालित पोर्टल में इसका जिक्र है। इसके बाद भी रिटर्निंग अधिकारी मामले में भाजपा प्रत्याशी की आपत्ति को बगैर कारण बताए खारिज कर चुके है।

इंदिरा चौधरी ने आरोप लगाया है कि कलेक्टर ने मामले की जांच कराने को कहा था, लेकिन नामांकन सही पाए जाने की लिस्ट चस्पा कर दी गई। साफ है कि प्रशासन कांग्रेस के नेताओं की कठपुतली बनकर काम कर रहा है। जबकि इससे पहले पंचायत चुनाव में बगैर किसी दस्तावेज के भाजपा के पार्षद पर कार्रवाई करते हुए वोट देने से रोका।

भाजपा नेताओं ने कहा है कि प्रशासन ने सुनवाई नहीं की तो वे राजनीतिक और कानूनी लड़ाई लड़ेंगे। एक तरह के दो मामलों में प्रशासन दोहरा रवैया अपना रहा है। बता दे कि रिटर्निंग अधिकारी ने भाजपा प्रत्याशी ललित पुरोहित की ओर से लगाई गई आपत्ति को यह कहकर खारिज कर दिया कि शपथ पत्र में मुस्तफा ने 1995 के बाद कोई संतान नहीं होने को लिखा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंराजनाथ ने कहा- अब यह सही मायनों में ग्लोबल और डिजिटल; 82 तेजस खरीदने को औपचारिक मंजूरी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser