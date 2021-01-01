पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आइए बचाएं अपनी धरोहर:80 क्विंटल कचरा निकाल साफ कर दिया माधव सागर क्योंकि यही सिखाता है संविधान का अनुच्छेद 51ए (एफ)

सीकर2 घंटे पहले
  दैनिक भास्कर और भाजपा जोन 2 की पहल पर शहर वासियों ने 25 दिन में बदली तस्वीर, आज होगा गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह

भारतीय संविधान के अनुच्छेद 51ए (एफ) में स्पष्ट कहा गया है कि अपनी समग्र संस्कृति की समृद्ध धरोहर का सम्मान करना और इसे संरक्षित रखना प्रत्येक भारतीय नागरिक का कर्तव्य है। दैनिक भास्कर और भाजपा जोन 2 की पहल पर शहरवासियों ने इसी कर्तव्य की पालना की। 80 क्विंटल कचरा निकाल 25 दिन में माधव सागर की तस्वीर बदल दी है 26 जनवरी को यहां सुबह 9:15 बजे पहली बार झंडारोहण कार्यक्रम भी होगा।

भाजपा जोन 2 के अध्यक्ष गौरव दीक्षित ने बताया कि कार्यक्रम में में भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष इंदिरा चौधरी, भाजपा किसान मोर्चा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष हरिराम रणवा, राजकुमार जोशी, अशोक चौधरी, जिला महामंत्री रमेश जलधारी, भंवरलाल वर्मा, भाजयुमो जिलाध्यक्ष रतन लाल सैनी, महिला मोर्चा के पदाधिकारी, भाजपा जोन एक व तीन, ओबीसी मोर्चा, स्काउट गाइड शामिल होंगे।

समारोह में गायिका नंदिनी त्यागी, अंकित अवस्थी, मोहित शर्मा सहित अन्य प्रतिभाएं प्रस्तुतियां देंगी। इससे पहले शैली सोनी ,कुमुद सोनी, सगुन सैन, राम नायक, संदीप माथुर आदि कलाकारों द्वारा दीवारों पर पेंटिंग बनाई गई। उन्हें भी सम्मानित किया जाएगा।

संस्थाओं को किया जाएगा सम्मानित, सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम भी होंगे

प्रवक्ता शालिनी माथुर ने बताया कि माधव सागर तालाब की दीवारों पर कलाकारों ने एक से एक कल आकृतियां उकेरी है। उन्होंने बताया कि स्काउट गाइड के सीओ बसंत कुमार लाटा और अन्य स्काउट्स ने 25 दिन तक गस अभियान में विशेष सहयोग दिया है। 26 जनवरी को सोशल डिस्टेंस के तहत गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह का आयोजन किया जाएगा।

जिसमें जोन दो के अध्यक्ष करेंगे। इस दौरान समारोह में ग्लोबल ग्रीन, हरीतिमा, कस्तूरबा सेवा संस्थान, कर्तव्य सेवा संस्थान, पारीक सोशल ग्रुप, भारत विकास परिषद, संकल्प सेवा संस्थान, कायस्थ महासभा, जिला व्यापार महासंघ, सीकर व्यापार संघ सहित अन्य संस्थाओं के पदाधिकारियों और कार्यकर्ताओं को भी सम्मानित किया जाएगा.

इसके साथ ही माधव सागर तालाब के सफाई अभियान में जुटे कार्यकर्ताओं को भी सम्मानित किया जाएगा। सफाई अभियान में भाजपा जोन 2 के आज के सफाई अभियान में गौरव दीक्षित, मनोहर टेलर , महावीर सैन, आशीष जैन, महेंद्र डिडवानिया, मनोज बजाज,संदीप तिवारी कुमावत,विनोद चौहान,संदीप खीचड़,दीपक सोनी आदि कार्यकर्ता शामिल हैं।

