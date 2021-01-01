पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नगर पालिका चुनाव-2021:श्रीमाधोपुर में दो बार चेयरमैन रहे महंत ने निर्दलीय जीतकर कांग्रेस छोड़ी, भाजपा ने बनाया प्रत्याशी

सीकर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
हरिनारायण महंत। - Dainik Bhaskar
हरिनारायण महंत।
  • रींगस, फतेहपुर व लोसल में भी भाजपा ने निर्दलीयों को किया आगे
  • नामांकन पत्रों की जांच आज, प्रत्याशी दोपहर तीन बजे तक वापस ले सकेंगे आवेदन
  • 7 फरवरी को होगा पालिकाध्यक्ष चुनाव

जिले की सात नगर पालिकाओं में मंगलवार को नामांकन प्रक्रिया पूरी हो गई। आखिरी दिन 28 अभ्यर्थियों ने 34 नामांकन भरे। इसके साथ ही चेयरमैन को लेकर चुनावी मैदान की तस्वीर लगभग साफ हो गई है। सबसे ज्यादा रोचक मुकाबला लक्ष्मणगढ़, फतेहपुर, रींगस और खंडेला में बना हुआ है। क्योंकि लक्ष्मणगढ़ में भाजपा-कांग्रेस बराबरी पर है।

लोसल, फतेहपुर और रींगस में भाजपा ने प्रत्याशी नहीं उतारे। खंडेला-रींगस में पार्टी प्रत्याशियों की तुलना में निर्दलीय भारी हैं। लक्ष्मणगढ़ पालिका में याकूब नूर ने पार्षद निर्वाचित हुए बिना हाईब्रिड प्रद्धति से पालिकाध्यक्ष के लिए नामांकन भरा। लक्ष्मणगढ़ से सीपीएम का खाता खोलने वाले वार्ड पार्षद इमरान उनके प्रस्तावक बने।

खंडेला में निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी मो. इकबाल चुनाव मैदान में डटे रहे तो कांग्रेस के नए समीकरण बन सकते हैं। हालांकि मंगलवार को शपथ ग्रहण के दौरान भाजपा का एक पार्षद नहीं पहुंचा। ऐसे में राजनीतिक गलियारों में अलग-अलग कयास लगाए जाते रहे। फतेहपुर में आठ नामांकन दाखिल किए गए हैं। फतेहपुर में भाजपा ने प्रत्याशी नहीं उतारा।

कांग्रेस की बगावत का फायदा उठाने के लिए भाजपा ने मजबूत निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी को समर्थन देना तय किया है। रींगस पालिका में निर्दलीय व कांग्रेस ने नामांकन भरे। कांग्रेस को रोकने की रणनीति में भाजपा ने प्रत्याशी नहीं उतारा।

फतेहपुर शेखावाटी में नौ, लक्ष्मणगढ़ में चार, रामगढ़ शेखावाटी में छह, श्रीमाधोपुर में पांच, खंडेला में तीन, रींगस में तीन, लोसल में चार नामांकन भरे गए। तीन फरवरी को नामांकन पत्रों की जांच की जाएगी। दोपहर तीन बजे तक नाम वापस लिए जा सकेंगे। सात फरवरी को चेयरमैन का चुनाव होगा।
फतेहपुर पालिका में भाजपा ने महिला पार्षद से भरवाया निर्दलीय नामांकन, अल्पसंख्यक समुदाय के निर्दलीय प्रत्याशियों को दिए प्रस्तावक

खंडेला नगर पालिका

मो. याकूब : कांग्रेस ने चेयरमैन पद का प्रत्याशी बनाया है।

इसलिए मौका : मो. याकूब की पत्नी फातमा मलकान दो बार नगरपालिका अध्यक्ष रह चुकी हंै। मंगलवार को कांग्रेस के पार्षदों ने दो निर्दलीयों के साथ शपथ ली।

नेमीचंद : भाजपा ने चेयरमैन पद का उम्मीदवार घोषित किया है।

इसलिए मौका : पार्टी बहुमत से काफी दूर है। पार्टी के सिर्फ तीन पार्षद हैं। पार्टी ने केवल उपस्थिति दर्ज करवाने के लिए प्रत्याशी उतारा है।

मो. इकबाल : सुभाष मील समर्थकों ने चेयरमैन का निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी बनाया है।

इसलिए मौका : सुभाष मील समर्थकों की राय से नाम तय हुआ। कांग्रेस में अल्पसंख्यक समुदाय के चार पार्षद हैं।

बहुमत का जोड़-तोड़ : कुल 25 में कांग्रेस के नौ और भाजपा के तीन पार्षद हैं। कांग्रेस और भाजपा को दो-दो निर्दलीयों का साथ है। यहां पूरा खेल सुभाष मील समर्थित नौ बचे हुए निर्दलीयों पर टीका है।

लक्ष्मणगढ़ नगर पालिका
ललित पुरोहित : भाजपा ने चेयरमैन पद का प्रत्याशी बनाया है।
इसलिए मौका : पिछले दो कार्यकाल में इनकी पत्नी लगातार पार्षद रही हैं, जबकि स्वयं 2005 में पार्षद चुने गए थे। दिनेश जोशी से नजदीकी का फायदा मिला है।
मुश्तफा कुरैशी : कांग्रेस ने पालिकाध्यक्ष पद का उम्मीदवार बनाया है।
इसलिए मौका : कांग्रेस जिला उपाध्यक्ष हैं। मुस्तफा कुरैशी डोटासरा के करीबी माने जाते हैं। अल्पसंख्यक समुदाय से होने के कारण मौका मिला।

बहुमत का जोड़-तोड़

कुल 40 में से भाजपा-कांग्रेस के 14-14 पार्षद हैं। सीपीएम अलग से मैदान में है। कांग्रेस आठ और भाजपा तीन निर्दलीयों के समर्थन का दावा कर रही है। सत्ता पक्ष के कारण कांग्रेस का दावा मजबूत माना जा रहा है।

रामगढ़ शेखावाटी नगर पालिका
दूदाराम चोहला : बहुमत से चार सीट दूर कांग्रेस ने चेयरमैन प्रत्याशी बनाया।
इसलिए मौका : निर्विवादित चेहरा। निवर्तमान नगरपालिका उपाध्यक्ष। पत्नी निर्मला देवी निर्विरोध पार्षद निर्वाचित हुई। विधायक हाकम अली खान से नजदीकी।
जया सोनी : भाजपा ने चेयरमैन पद की प्रत्याशी बनाया है।
इसलिए मौका : नगर पालिका चुनाव में भाजपा को जीत दिलाने की रणनीति बनाने वाले शिवप्रसाद सोनी के भतीजे की पत्नी हैं। इसलिए अवसर दिया गया है।

बहुमत का जोड़-तोड़

कुल 35 पार्षदों में कांग्रेस के 14 व भाजपा के 13 हैं। बहुमत के लिए 18 पार्षदों की जरूरत है। दोनों ही पार्टियों की निर्दलीयों पर नजर है। दोनों पार्टियां बहुमत का दावा कर रही हैं। अंतर ज्यादा नहीं होने से कांटे की टक्कर बनी हुई है।

फतेहपुर नगर पालिका
मुस्ताक नजमी : कांग्रेस से प्रत्याशी बनाए गए हैं।
इसलिए मौका : कांग्रेस जिला महामंत्री हैं। भाई की पत्नी भी पार्षद हैं। अल्पसंख्यक समुदाय से होने के कारण मौका मिला।
आबिद परिहार : निर्दलीय नामांकन भरा।
इसलिए मौका : छठी बार कांग्रेस से पार्षद बने। पार्टी ने प्रत्याशी नहीं बनाया। भाजपा से प्रस्तावक मिला। समर्थन की उम्मीद।
बहुमत का जोड़-तोड़

कुल 55 पार्षदों में कांग्रेस के 25 और भाजपा के 17 हैं। भाजपा ने पार्टी पार्षद भगवती देवी को निर्दलीय उतारा है। अल्पसंख्य समुदाय के निर्दलीय 6 प्रत्याशियों के नामांकन में भाजपा पार्षद प्रस्तावक बने।

लोसल नगर पालिका
समू बानो : कांग्रेस ने प्रत्याशी बनाया है।
इसलिए मौका : ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष इस्माइल नागौरी की पुत्रवधु हैं। पार्षदों की एक राय से नाम तय होने पर मौका मिला।
प्रतिभा रणवां : निर्दलीय के रूप में नामांकन भरा।
मौके की तलाश : भाजपा ने प्रत्याशी नहीं उतारा। ऐसे में निर्दलीय पार्षदों के समर्थन से मौके की तलाश में है।
बहुमत का जोड़-तोड़

कुल 35 पार्षदों में से 17 कांग्रेस, आठ भाजपा और 10 निर्दलीय हैं। यहां कांग्रेस में गुटबाजी है। भाजपा से समर्थन की उम्मीद में निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार कांग्रेस में क्रॉस वोटिंग का प्रयास कर रहे हैं।

श्रीमाधोपुर नगर पालिका

हरिनारायण महंत : पार्टी में शामिल होने के बाद भाजपा ने प्रत्याशी बनाया।
इसलिए मौका : कांग्रेस से बगावत कर महंत पार्षद बने। बहुमत से दूर भाजपा ने कांग्रेस को रोकने का समीकरण बनाया। इससे मौका मिला।
नंदकिशोर सैनी : कांग्रेस की ओर से प्रत्याशी बनाया गया है।
इसलिए मौका : गहलोत परिवार से नजदीकी होने का फायदा मिला। सैनी समाज के दो निर्दलीय प्रत्याशियों का समर्थन पाने के गणित में प्रत्याशी बनाया गया है।
बहुमत का जोड़-तोड़

कुल 35 में से कांग्रेस के 13 और भाजपा 12 पार्षद है। बहुमत के लिए 18 पार्षद चाहिए। संख्या बल में ज्यादा होते हुए भी कांग्रेस को नुकसान की आशंका है। हालांकि पूरा गणित निर्दलीयों पर टिका है।

रींगस नगर पालिका

अशोक कुमावत : कांग्रेस से प्रत्याशी बनाए गए। इसलिए मौका : निवर्तमान पार्षद हैं। कुमावत समाज के नवनिर्वाचित आठ पार्षदों का समर्थन पाने की गणित में पार्टी ने प्रत्याशी बनाया। इनमें कई निर्दलीय भी हैं। हरिशंकर निठारवाल : वार्ड तीन से निर्विरोध निर्दलीय निर्वाचित पार्षद ने निर्दलीय नामांकन भरा। मौके की तलाश : निठारवाल निवर्तमान पालिकाध्यक्ष हैं। सुभाष मील के समर्थन से चेयरमैन बनने की उम्मीद में पर्चा भरा।

बहुमत का जोड़-तोड़

कुल 35 पार्षदों में कांग्रेस के आठ, भाजपा के चार व निर्दलीय 23 हैं। संख्याबल कम होने से भाजपा ने प्रत्याशी नहीं उतारा। कांग्रेस के अलावा निर्दलीय फाॅर्म भरने वाले राजेंद्र दंबीवाल कांग्रेस के लिए मुश्किल पैदा कर सकते हैं।

  • लक्ष्मणगढ़ पालिका में याकूब नूर ने पार्षद निर्वाचित हुए बिना सीपीएम से दाखिल किया पालिकाध्यक्ष का पर्चा।
  • आखिरी दिन 28 अभ्यर्थियों ने 34 नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किए
  • जिले की लोसल, रींगस और फतेहपुर नगर पालिका में भाजपा ने चेयरमैन के लिए नहीं उतारे अपने प्रत्याशी, निर्दलीय को समर्थन देकर कांग्रेस को रोकने की कवायद

कांग्रेस ने टिकट नहीं दिया, इसलिए निर्दलीय चुनाव जीता, अब भाजपा से उम्मीदवार

श्रीमाधोपुर नगरपालिका के दो बार पालिकाध्यक्ष रहे 77 वर्षीय हरिनारायण महंत मंगलवार को कांग्रेस छोड़कर भाजपा में शामिल हो गए। भाजपा ने भी महंत का स्वागत करते हुए पार्टी से पालिकाध्यक्ष प्रत्याशी बना दिया। महंत कांग्रेस से बगावत कर निर्दलीय पार्षद बने हैं। चुनाव से पहले ही चेयरमैन की दावेदारी जता रहे थे। टिकट वितरण के दौरान महंत ने छोटे भाई सीताराम की पत्नी व अन्य समर्थकों के लिए कांग्रेस से टिकट मांगी। टिकट नहीं मिलने पर बगावत कर निर्दलीय चुनाव लड़ा। महंत ने अपने दो समर्थकों के साथ चुनाव भी जीता।

