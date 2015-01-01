पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Sikar
  Many Candidates Spent The Night At The Station depot, The Jewelry Took Off Shoes And Slippers At The Center, Many Gave The Exam In Vest

कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा:कई अभ्यर्थियों ने स्टेशन-डिपो पर गुजारी रात, सेंटर पर गहने जूते-चप्पल उतरवा लिए, कई ने बनियान में दिया एग्जाम

सीकर43 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सीकर. अभ्यर्थी को बनियान में परीक्षा देनी पड़ी।

तीन दिन चलने वाली कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा शुक्रवार से शुरू हुई। पहले दिन करीब 60 हजार अभ्यर्थियों ने एग्जाम दिया। जिले के 52 सेंटरों पर तीन दिन चलने वाले एग्जाम के लिए 1.78 लाख स्टूडेंट्स रजिस्टर्ड हैं। एएसपी डा. देवेंद्र शर्मा ने बताया कि दोनों पारियों में 30-30 हजार अभ्यर्थियों के बैठने की व्यवस्था की गई थी। नकल से जुड़ा कोई मामला सामने नहीं आया। अभ्यर्थियों को कड़ी चेकिंग से गुजरना पड़ा। कइयाें के हाथाें से कंगन, कडे़ और ब्रासलेट खुलवा लिए गए।

महिला अभ्यर्थियों के गले से मंगलसूत्र-चेन व युवकों की जनेऊ की उतरवाकर बाहर रखवाई गई। अभ्यर्थियों को बिना जूते-चप्पल के एग्जाम सेंटर में प्रवेश दिया गया। परीक्षा के दाैरान आधे घंटे पहले ही सेंटराें के गेट काे बंद कर दिया गया। रींगस में शांतिभंग के आरोप में एक अभ्यर्थी को गिरफ्तार किया।

पुलिस थाना प्रभारी रघुवीर शरण शर्मा ने बताया कि पिंक पर्ल परीक्षा सेंटर में अभ्यर्थी बलदेवराम चौधरी निवासी मेड़ता परीक्षा के बाद जमा सामान वापस लेते समय पुलिस कर्मचारियों व विद्यालय स्टाफ से झगड़ा कर रहा था।

व्यथा : जयपुर से सीकर के 400 रुपए देने पड़े,

  • हरियाणा का हर्ष एग्जाम देने सीकर आया था। रास्ते में बाइक पंक्चर हो जाने से 5 मिनट लेट हो गया और एग्जाम से चूक गया।
  • आगरा से अपने बेटे उलाराम काे परीक्षा दिलाने पहुंचे ओमप्रकाश का कहना था कि जयपुर से सीकर पहुंचने के लिए बस वाले काे 400 रुपए देने पडे़। जबकि रोडवेज बस में किराया 120 रुपए था।
  • मथुरा से आई सुनीता ने बताया कि बेटी अंशु चाैधरी काे परीक्षा दिलाने आई है। ट्रेन और बस नहीं मिली तो ज्यादा रुपए देकर किराए की गाड़ी करनी पड़ी।
  • कई विवाहिताओं ने भी एग्जाम दिया। इस दौरान उनके पति एग्जाम सेंटर के पास दुधमुंहे बच्चों को संभाल रहे थे।
  • होटल-धर्मशाला में कमरे नहीं मिलने के कारण कई अभ्यर्थियों को रेलवे स्टेशन व डिपो पर सोकर रात बितानी पड़ी। हालांकि कई सामाजिक संगठनों की ओर से अभ्यर्थियों के लिए रहने-खाने की निशुल्क व्यवस्था की गई थी।
  • एसके स्कूल सेंटर के बाहर कई पुलिस वालाें के माेबाइल जब्त कर वहां ड्यूटी कर रहे उमाशंकर ने स्कूटी में रखवाए। परीक्षा देने आए एक युवक का बाहर रखा बैग इधर-उधर हाे जाने पर उसने चाेरी का आराेप लगाया।
