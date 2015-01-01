पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निरीक्षण:चिकित्सा संस्थानाें का निरीक्षण, अधिकारी बाेले- कमियां दूर करो, वरना कार्रवाई हाेगी

सीकर4 घंटे पहले
  • जिलेभर में बुधवार को विभिन्न विभागाें के कार्यालयों का निरीक्षण किया गया

जिलेभर में चिकित्सा संस्थानाें के निरीक्षण में मिलने वाली कमियां सुधारने के निर्देश दिए गए। चिकित्सा विभाग के जिला स्तरीय अधिकारियों ने जिम्मेदाराें से कहा कि खामियाें काे जल्द दूर किया जाए। क्याेंकि अगले महीने फिर निरीक्षण हाेगा। संभागीय आयुक्त के निर्देश पर किए गए निरीक्षण के दौरान विभागीय अधिकारियों ने चिकित्सा संस्थानों में ओपीडी, दवाइयों की उपलब्धता, जांचों की स्थिति देखी। पाई गई कमियों को एक माह में दूर नहीं करने पर सख्त कार्रवाई करने की हिदायत दी गई।
इन्हाेंने यहां किया निरीक्षण

अतिरिक्त मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी डा. हर्षल चौधरी, शहरी डीपीएम प्रदीप चाहर ने सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र लक्ष्मणगढ़, फतेहपुर, रामगढ़ सेठान, प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र रसीदपुरा व हरसावा का निरीक्षण कर व्यवस्थाओं का जायजा लिया।

उप मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी डा. सीपी ओला, डीपीएम प्रकाश गहलोत ने सीएचसी पलसाना, रींगस, श्रीमाधोपुर, पीएचसी बाजौर व ठिकरिया का निरीक्षण किया। जबकि आरसीएचओ डा. निर्मल सिंह व जिला सूचना, शिक्षा एवं संचार समन्वयक कमल गहलोत ने सीएचसी कांसली, धोद, लोसल व पीएचसी खूड़ तथा काशी का बास का निरीक्षण किया।

जिला क्षय रोग निवारण अधिकारी डा. विशाल सिंह, पीपीएम समन्वयक रोहित माथुर ने सामान्य चिकित्सा नीमकाथाना, सीएचसी पिपराली, गुहाला, नीमकाथाना और पीएचसी चला व सिरोही का निरीक्षण कर व्यवस्थाओं का जायजा लिया।
पलसाना. कलेक्टर अविचल चतुर्चेदी व पलसाना नायब तहसीलदार विपुल चौधरी ने पलसाना सहित इलाके में सरकारी कार्यालयों का निरीक्षण किया। उन्होंने पलसाना ग्राम पंचायत, अस्पताल, डेयरी व सहकारी समिति का भी निरीक्षण किया। कलेक्टर को सरपंच रूपसिंह शेखावत ने पंचायत के विकास कार्यों के साथ गांव की समस्याओं से अवगत कराया।

इसके बाद वे पलसाना सरकारी अस्पताल गए। वहां उन्होंने डिप्टी सीएमएचओ डॉ. सीपी ओला, चिकित्सा अधिकारी डॉ. पीडी बराला, डॉ. नितेश शर्मा के साथ अस्पताल के विभिन्न वार्डों में निरीक्षण किया तथा अस्पताल प्रभारी डॉ. पीडी बराला को स्वास्थ्य संबंधी दिशा निर्देश दिए।

खंडेला . उपखंड अधिकारी राकेश कुमार, तहसीलदार सुमन चौधरी, विकास अधिकारी अजय कुमार आर्य सहित अन्य अधिकारियों ने सरकारी कार्यालयों का निरीक्षण किया। उपखंड अधिकारी ने नगरपालिका, सीएचसी, ब्लॉक चिकित्सा कार्यालय, उपस्वास्थ्य केन्द्र आदि का निरीक्षण किया।

सीकर जिले के 235 ई-मित्र केन्द्रों का निरीक्षण किया गया

सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी और संचार विभाग के संयुक्त निदेशक के निर्देशन मे विभाग के अधीन समस्त जिला एवं ब्लॉक स्तरीय कार्यालयों का निरीक्षण किया गया। निरीक्षण के दौरान कोई भी कार्मिक अनुपस्थित नहीं पाया गया। निरीक्षण में पाई गई कमियों को दूरस्त करने के लिए संबंधित कार्यालयाध्यक्ष को निर्देश दिये गए।

जिले एवं ब्लॉक स्तर पर निरीक्षण दलों का गठन कर जिले के 235 ई-मित्र केन्द्रों का निरीक्षण किया गया। सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी और संचार विभाग के संयुक्त निदेशक सत्यनारायण चौहान ने बताया कि 31 ई-मित्र केन्द्रों पर निर्धारित दर से अधिक वसूली, रेट लिस्ट चस्पा नही होने के कारण उन्हें मौके पर नोटिस जारी कर नियमानुसार शास्ति आरोपित करने की कार्यवाही की गई।

भविष्य में भी निरीक्षण में किसी भी तरह की अनियमितता पाए जाने पर विभागीय नियमानुसार कार्यवाही की जावेगी। ईमित्र की समस्त सेवाओं को मूलतः तीन भागों बांटा गया है जिसमें प्रथम श्रेणी के अन्तर्गत आवेदन पत्र भरना तथा दस्तावेजों के स्कैन कर अपलोड, प्रिंट इत्यादि शामिल है। कियोस्क धारको के निर्धारित दरों से अधिक राशि वसूलने पर उपभोक्ता इसकी शिकायत 181 या अपने ब्लॉक एसडीएम को कर सकता है।

