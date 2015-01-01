पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:बारिश व बादलाें के बाद एक दिन में 3.7 डिग्री गिरा फतेहपुर में न्यूनतम तापमान, आज छा सकता है काेहरा

सीकर4 घंटे पहले
एक दिन पहले बारिश के छींटे गिरने के बाद शनिवार काे उत्तरी हवा का रूख बदलने के साथ ही सर्दी का असर एक बार फिर तेज हाे गया। इलाके में एक सप्ताह से पारा तेज रहने व उत्तरी हवा का दबाव कमजाेर रहने की वजह से माैसम सामान्य बना हुअा था। शनिवार सुबह से ही उत्तरी हवा के साथ ठंडक रही। सर्दी बढ़ने की वजह से धूप का असर भी कम रहा।

फतेहपुर कृषि अनुसंधान केंद्र पर शनिवार काे एक दिन में ही रात का पारा 3.7 डिग्री कम हाे गया। दिन के तापमान में भी तीन डिग्री से ज्यादा की गिरावट रही। केंद्र की माैसम रिपाेर्ट के अनुसार फतेहपुर में लगातार चार दिन से रात का पारा 10 डिग्री से ज्यादा रहा है। माैसम विभाग के अनुसार फिलहाल प्रदेशभर में काेहरा व उत्तरी हवा के दबाव के साथ सर्दी तेज हाेने की संभावना जताई जा रही है। इस दाैरान तापमान में भी गिरावट रहेगी।

आज यहां आ सकता है काेहरा
माैसम विभाग ने रविवार काे सीकर, झुंझुनूं, चूरू, अजमेर, अलवर, दाैसा, भरतपुर, धाेलपुर, जयपुर, कराैली, श्रीगंगानगर, हनुमानगढ़, नागाैर व बीकानेर सहित कई स्थानाें पर काेहरा के साथ सर्दी बढ़ सकती है। इस दाैरान तापमान में भी गिरावट रहने की संभावना है।

