स्वास्थ्य विभाग का सर्वे:मिशन लिसा: 8.95 लाख लोगों का सर्वे, सीकर अव्वल

सीकर13 घंटे पहले
स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से प्रदेशभर में किए जा रहे मिशन लिसा मोबाइल एप सर्वे में सीकर पहले पायदान है। अब तक जिले के 8.94 लाख लोगों का सर्वे किया जा चुका है। स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों, आशा सहयोगिनियों तथा आंगनबाडी कार्यकर्ताओं द्वारा घर-घर जाकर हाई रिस्क श्रेणी के लोगों की पहचान की। सीएमएचओ डॉ अजय चौधरी ने बताया कि जोखिम वाले समूह में सर्वे कर संक्रमण की जल्द पहचान कर शीघ्र उपचारित करने के लिए संचालित अभियान मिशन लिसा में सीकर राज्यभर में पहले पायदान रहा है।

कोविड-19 महामारी को देखते हुए विभाग की ओर से मिशन लाइफ सेविंग शुरू किया। उन्होंने बताया कि इसके तहत प्रदेशभर में हाई रिस्क श्रेणी के व्यक्तियों का जीवन बचाने तथा वे कोविड-19 से संक्रमित नहीं हो, इसके लिए पूरे राज्य में सर्वे व स्क्रीनिंग की जा रही हैं। सीकर जिला 8,95,951 का सर्वे कर प्रदेशभर में पहले स्थान पर है। वहीं जोधपुर जिले 8,78,337 लोगों के सर्वे के साथ दूसरे तथा अलवर जिला 5,77,313 लोगों का सर्वे कर तीसरे स्थान पर है। प्रदेश भर के 1 करोड़ 7 लाख 73 हजार 861 लोगों को सर्वे किया जा चुका है।

