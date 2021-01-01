पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

किसानों का दल दिल्ली रवाना:100 से ज्यादा वाहनों में सवार होकर पांच सौ से अधिक किसानों ने किया दिल्ली कूच

सीकर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
किसानों का दल रवाना करते हुए। - Dainik Bhaskar
किसानों का दल रवाना करते हुए।
  • पूर्व मंत्री महरिया का युवा नेता करण सिंह बोपिया ने पाटन में किया स्वागत

संयुक्त किसान माेर्चा के आह्वान पर मंगलवार काे जिलेभर से पांच सौ से ज्यादा किसानाें ने शाहजहांपुर बाॅर्डर दिल्ली के लिए कूच किया। जिला मुख्यालय से पिपराली बाईपास से किसानाें का दल रवाना हुआ। यहां पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री सुभाष महरिया की अगुवानी में किसान नेताओं ने दल काे तिरंगा दिखा कर रवाना किया।

माेर्चा के बीएल मील ने बताया कि मंगलवार काे पिपराली, चला, नीमकाथाना, श्रीमाधाेपुर, दांतारामगढ़, पाटन, फतेहपुर, लक्षमणगढ़ सहित अनेक स्थानाें से करीब एक सौ वाहनाें में पांच सौ से ज्यादा किसान शाहजहांपुर बाॅर्डर दिल्ली के लिए रवाना हुए। मील ने बताया कि सभी किसान महापड़ाव में शामिल हाेंगे।

पाटन | सीकर संयुक्त किसान मोर्चा की ओर से शाहजहांपुर बॉर्डर पर धरने में पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री सुभाष महरिया अपने समर्थकों के साथ जाने के लिए पाटन पहुंचे। महरिया के पाटन आगमन पर कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ युवा नेता करण सिंह तंवर पाटन, डूंगा की नांगल ग्राम पंचायत के पूर्व सरपंच हजारीलाल गुर्जर, पूर्व पंस सदस्य हवलदार कैलाशचंद यादव, चंन्द्रशेखर कौशिक, रामरतन यादव, नेता प्रतिपक्ष सुरेश यादव, घासीपुरा सरपंच कैलाश स्वामी, सुनील गैनन, पंस सदस्य प्रतिनिधि कमल यादव, कमल गुप्ता, मौसिन खान, बिरजू शर्मा सहित अनेक लोगों ने स्वागत किया।

वहीं किसान आंदोलन का समर्थन करने के लिए क्षेत्र के युवा नेता करण सिंह तंवर भी कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ किसान आंदोलन में शामिल हुए। इस मौके पर पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री सुभाष महरिया ने कहा कि संयुक्त किसान मोर्चा किसान आंदोलन के लिए शाहजहांपुर बॉर्डर पर जा रहे हैं। महरिया ने यह भी बताया कि पिछले दो माह से लगातार किसान कृषि कानूनों को वापस लेने की शांतिपूर्वक मांग कर रहे हैं।

ऐसे में केंद्र सरकार को चाहिए कि तत्काल प्रभाव से इन कानूनों को वापस लें। जब तक देश का किसान मजबूत नहीं होगा, तब तक किसानों का विकास नहीं होगा। पिछले काफी समय से किसान शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से अपना आंदोलन कर रहे हैं। केंद्र सरकार ने जो बजट प्रस्तुत किया है, उसमें भी किसानों के लिए कुछ भी नहीं किया गया है। ऐसे में सरकार कानून को वापस लें। अन्यथा किसान आर-पार की लड़ाई लड़ने को तैयार हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser