दरिंदगी:आठ माह तक नाबालिग से ज्यादती, आरोपियों ने नशे की गोलियां दी-इंजेक्शन लगाए, सिगरेट से दागा

सीकर10 मिनट पहले
सिगरेट से दागने के निशान देखकर सहम जाती है नाबालिग।
  बाजार ले जाने के बहाने परिचित महिला ने किया अपहरण, महिला सहित 4 आरोपी गिरफ्तार, 1 आरोपी झुंझुनूं आईबी में है
  जब भी घरवाले पूछते आरोपी ज्योति बहाना बना देती-कोरोना चल रहा है, आपकी बेटी नहीं आ सकती

तस्वीर में नजर आ रही इस नाबालिग ने आठ महीने तक इतनी यातनाएं झेली कि पढ़कर ही किसी की रूह कांप जाए। 17 साल की इस बालिका के साथ 8 माह के दौरान कई बार ज्यादती की गई। नशे की गोलियां और इंजेक्शन दिए गए। सिगरेट से दागा गया। दांताें से काटा गया। बालिका का कहना है कि उसे इतने ज्यादा इंजेक्शन और नशे की गोलियां दी गई कि उसे याद ही नहीं कि उसके साथ कितनी बार ज्यादती की गई।

छठी पास पीड़िता ने भास्कर संवाददाता को बताया कि 28 जनवरी को उसकी परिचित महिला ज्याेति और उसकी मां एक दिन उसे बाजार जाने की बात कहकर अपने साथ ले गई। वे उसे दिल्ली निवासी प्रदीप भटनागर के पास ले गई। प्रदीप ने उसके साथ ज्यादती की। दूसरे दिन उसकाे कार में बैठाकर कर्नाटक निवासी आईबी में काम करने वाले सेम उर्फ संपत कुमार के पास झुंझुनूं ले गए।

संपत ने उसके साथ ज्यादती की और नशे का इंजेक्शन लगाकर उसकाे कमरे में बंद कर दिया। जब उसे हाेश आया ताे दाे-तीन लाेग और आए हुए थे। इनमें एक फाैजी भी था। आरोपियों ने उसके साथ ज्यादती की। विरोध जताने पर ज्याेति ने उसके साथ मारपीट की। संपत ने उसके इंजेक्शन लगा दिया। थाेडे़ दिनाें बाद आरोपियों ने उसे सिगरेट से दागना शुरू कर दिया।

पीड़िता ने भागने का प्रयास किया तो ज्याेति के धर्म भाई श्रीगंगानगर निवासी गाैरव ने भी उससे ज्यादती की। आठ माह के दौरान वे लोग उसे डरा-धमकाकर कभी जयपुर, कभी शिमला और कभी झुुंझुनूं ले जाते। इस बाद कई बार उसके साथ ज्यादती की गई। शरीर पर इंजेक्शन और सिगरेट से दागने के निशान देखकर आज भी वह सहम जाती है। आराेपी पक्ष पीड़िता और उसके घरवालों पर राजीनामे का दबाव बना रहा है।

पैर पर सिगरेट से दागने के निशान।
नाबालिग की गर्दन पर निशान।
ज्यादती के मामले में गिरफ्तार प्रदीप, ज्याेति और संपत कुमार
राजस्थान राज्य बाल अधिकार संरक्षण आयाेग ने सात दिन में मांगी रिपाेर्ट

राजस्थान राज्य बाल अधिकार संरक्षण आयाेग के सदस्य शिवभगवान नागा ने बताया कि सीकर जिले की पीड़िता ने उसके साथ हुए अन्याय की शिकायत भेजी थी। इस तरह की वारदात गंभीर मामला है। इसकाे लेकर आयाेग की अध्यक्ष संगीता बेनीवाल ने एसपी कार्यालय से पूरे मामले की सात दिन में तथ्यात्मक रिपाेर्ट मांगी है। रिपाेर्ट मिलने के बाद जांच कमेटी बनाकर पीड़िता की नियमानुसार मदद कराई जाएगी।

मां बाेली, आठ महीने तक झूठे दिलासे देती रही आरोपी
पीड़िता की मां ने बताया कि उसकी बेटी काे ले जाने के बाद उसने ज्याेती और उसकी मां काे कई बार उसकी बेटी से मिलाने की बात कही। परंतु वे लाेग हर बार यहीं कहकर टरकाते रहे कि काेराेना चल रहा है। वह नहीं आ सकती। उसकी बेटी जहां भी खुश है। इसके बाद उसने पुलिस काे रिपाेर्ट दी।

सितंबर में जब ज्याेति के जन्मदिन पर बालिका काे सीकर लाया गया ताे पुलिस ने बालिका काे हाेटल से दस्तयाब कर लिया था। इस दाैरान ज्याेति पकड़ में आई थी। मामले में आरोपी गौरव, प्रदीप व संपत को भी गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया।शिवसिंहपुरा जेल के जेलर और कार्यवाहक उपाधीक्षक साैरभ स्वामी के अनुसार इनमें महिला आराेपी ज्याेति काे जयपुर जेल में शिफ्ट किया है। जबकि गाैरव, प्रदीप और संपत कुमार न्यायिक अभिरक्षा में हैं।
पुलिस ने मामले में साधी चुप्पी
प्रकरण में महिला सहित चार लाेगाें काे गिरफ्तार करने के बाद भी पुलिस मामले काे दबा रही है। बडे़ अधिकारियाें ने भी चुप्पी साध रखी है। जबकि प्रकरण के जांच अधिकारी गिरफ्तार चाराें आराेपियाें का काेर्ट में चालान पेश करने की तैयारी में हैं। मामले में एएसपी डॉ. देवेंद्र शर्मा का कहना है कि रिपाेर्ट दर्ज हाेने के बाद मामले में गिरफ्तारी हाे गई थी। काेर्ट में चालान पेश करने के बारे में जानकारी नहीं है।

