शिक्षा:शिक्षा में गुणवत्ता सुधार और शिक्षकों को प्रशिक्षित करने के लिए पांच संस्थाओं के साथ एमओयू किया

सीकरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉलेज शिक्षा आयुक्त ने बताया शिक्षा से जुड़े विभिन्न पहलुओं को ध्यान में रखकर किया है एमओयू

कॉलेज शिक्षा निदेशालय जयपुर में मंगलवार को शिक्षा में गुणवत्ता सुधार के लिए 5 संस्थाओं के साथ निशुल्क तैयारी के लिए एमओयू किया गया। कॉलेज शिक्षा आयुक्त संदेश नायक ने विभाग की ओर से इन एमओयू पर हस्ताक्षर किए। उन्होंने कहा कि नई शिक्षा नीति में शिक्षा की गुणवत्ता एक धुरी रूप में बनी हुई है। जब तक शिक्षा सबकी चिंता का विषय व प्रयासों का केंद्र नहीं बनेगी तब तक इसमें गुणात्मक परिवर्तन स्थापित करना मुश्किल होगा।

इस दौरान बोध शिक्षा समिति जयपुर द्वारा शिक्षा में सुधार के लिए संस्थागत मूल्यांकन करने, शिक्षकों एवं प्राचार्यों को शिक्षण गुणवत्ता एवं प्रशासनिक दक्षता के लिए प्रशिक्षण देने तथा संस्थाओं में महिला सुरक्षा गार्ड के लिए गर्ल्स एम्पावरमेंट एंड मेंटरिंग प्रोग्राम के लिए महिला शिक्षकों को प्रशिक्षित करने के लिए एमओयू किया गया है। वहीं मंशा मानव कल्याण मिशन संस्था जयपुर ने कॉलेज शिक्षा में पढ़ रहे 10 हजार युवाओं को नवीन तकनीकी आधारित सूचना प्रौधोगिकी केंद्रित कौशल प्रशिक्षण देने, स्किल रेडियो आरंभ करने, अपलिफ्टमेंट ऑफ सोसायटी विद हॉलिस्टिक एंड होम्योपैथिक एप्रोच शुरू करने, शैक्षणिक गुणवत्ता के लिए प्रशिक्षण देने के लिए एमओयू किया गया।

वहीं गुरुभक्ति संस्था द्वारा युवाओं संस्था द्वारा युवाओं में चरित्र निर्माण एवं संस्थागत विकास के लिए विभिन्न कार्यक्रमों एवं योजनाओं के क्रियान्वयन में सहभागिता के लिए मानव निर्माण संस्थान जयपुर ने युवाओं को प्रतियोगी परीक्षाओं की निशुल्क तैयारी करवाने के लिए एमओयू किया गया है। कार्यक्रम संचालन आयुक्तालय में नवाचार एवं विकास के प्रभारी अधिकारी डॉ. विनोद भारद्वाज ने किया। इस दौरान कॉलेज शिक्षा के अतिरिक्त आयुक्त बीएल गोयल सहित अन्य अधिकारी उपस्थित रहे।

