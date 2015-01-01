पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:सांसद बोले- भाजपा के परचम से कांग्रेस बौखला गई है इसलिए छलपूर्वक चुनावों को जीतने का षड़यंत्र कर रही

  • पचांयत समिति क्षेत्र दांतारामगढ़ के भाजपा का कार्यकर्ता सम्मेलन, पार्टी की जीत के लिए किया मंथन

पंचायत समिति दांतारामगढ़ का भाजपा कार्यकर्ता सम्मेलन मंगलवार दोपहर बाद दांता पेट्रोल पंप के सामने स्थित गार्डन में हुआ। सांसद सुमेधानंद सरस्वती ने कहा कि केन्द्र सरकार द्वारा आम जनता के लिए बनाई गई विभिन्न लाभकारी योजनाओं से पूरे देश की जनता को लाभ मिलेगा। कार्यकर्ता केन्द्र की भाजपा सरकार की नीतियों से मतदाता को अवगत कराकर मतदान की अपील करें।

सांसद ने कहा कि कांग्रेस छलपूर्वक वोटों का परिसीमन कर चुनाव में जीत हासिल करना चाहती है। जैसा इस बार नगर निगम चुनावों में भी यही किया है। जिसमें किसी नगर निगम में 150 तो किसी में 60 वार्ड ही बनाए। यही काम कांग्रेस नें पंचायत चुनाव में किया है। यह कांग्रेस की बौखलाहट का नतीजा है। आज आम जनता कांग्रेस के शासन से त्रस्त है। इसलिए कार्यकर्ता जी जान लगाकर जुट जाएं।

घर-घर जाकर संपर्क करें। ताकि अधिक से अधिक संख्या में प्रत्याशियों की जीत हो। सांसद नें कहा कि सीकर जिले में ही नहीं, पूरे प्रदेश में भाजपा पंचायत चुनावों में जीत दर्ज करेगी। सम्मेलन को संबोधित करते हुए फुलेरा विधायक निर्मल कुमावत ने कहा कि दांतारामगढ़ को आज पूरा प्रदेश ही नही बल्कि पूरा देश पूर्व उप राष्ट्रपति स्व. भैरोंसिंह शेखावत के कारण जानता है।

यह हमारे लिए बहुत गौरव की बात है। सम्मेलन को भाजपा किसान मोर्चा के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष हरिराम रणवां, सैनिक कल्याण बोर्ड के पूर्व अध्यक्ष प्रेमसिंह बाजौर ने भी संबोधित किया। सम्मेलन में भाजपा प्रदेश मंत्री मधु कुमावत, नगर पालिका खाटूश्यामजी के चेयरमैन ममता मुंडोतिया, जिला परिषद व पंचायत समिति के प्रत्याशी, सभी मंडलों, मोर्चा व प्रकोष्ठों की कार्यकारिणी, वर्तमान अध्यक्ष व कार्यकारिणी सदस्य, पूर्व जनप्रतिनिधि, शक्ति केंद्र संयोजक, बूथ अघ्यक्ष, कार्यकारिणी सदस्य, भाजपा कार्यकर्ता मौजूद थे।

श्रीमाधोपुर : भाजपा का कार्यकर्ता सम्मेलन आज

पंचायत समिति श्रीमाधोपुर तथा नव गठित पंचायत समिति अजीतगढ़ तथा जिला परिषद चुनाव को लेकर बुधवार को बाईपास रोड पर दोपहर एक बजे भाजपा का कार्यकर्ता सम्मेलन होगा। वहीं नवगठित अजीतगढ़ पंचायत समिति का सम्मेलन दोपहर तीन बजे आयोजित होगा।

भाजपा कार्यकर्ता सम्मेलन को सीकर सांसद सुमेधानंद सरस्वती, किसान मोर्चा प्रदेशाध्यक्ष हरिराम रणवां, पूर्व विधायक झाबर सिंह खर्रा, जिलाध्यक्ष इन्द्रा चौधरी संबोधित करंगी। इस दौरान सभी मंडल अध्यक्ष, पंचायत समिति चुनाव के पार्टी प्रत्याशी, स्थानीय भाजपा नेता व पदाधिकारी मौजूद रहेंगे।

