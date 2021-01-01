पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:नगर परिषद के दस्ते ने अंबेडकर सर्किल से मंडी तक अभियान चलाकर हटाया अस्थायी अतिक्रमण

सीकर
बस डिपाे के पास से अतिक्रमण हटाते हुए नगर परिषद का दस्ता। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • नगर परिषद व पुलिस की टीम को देखकर दुकानदार खुद ही समेटने लगे दुकानों के बाहर रखा सामान

नगर परिषद व पुलिस की ओर से शुक्रवार को भी शहर में अभियान चलाकर अतिक्रमण हटाया गया। अभियान का दस्ता सुबह 11 बजे अंबेडकर सर्किल से वन साइड अतिक्रमण हटाते हुए कृषि उपज मंडी तक पहुंचा। टीआई कैलाश चंद व नगर परिषद के अधिकारी नवनीत की अगुवानी में टीम ने अतिक्रमण को हटाया। अभियान के दस्ते को देखते ही दुकानदारों ने दुकानों के सामने जमे हुए अस्थायी सामान को समेटना शुरू कर दिया।

टीआई कैलाश चंद ने बताया कि अभियान कृषि उपज मंडी से लौटते हुए बस डिपो होते हुए चलाया गया। अभियान के दौरान बस डिपो के सामने लगी अस्थायी दुकानों को भी हटाया गया। अभियान में बस डिपो पुलिस चौकी के स्टाफ सहित एक दर्जन से ज्यादा नगर परिषद के कर्मचारी अधिकारियों ने सहयोग किया। मौके पर दुकानों के सामने रखे गए अस्थायी अतिक्रमण के सामान को भी जब्त किया गया। अभियान आज भी चलाया जाएगा

नगर परिषद व पुलिस प्रशासन की ओर से अभियान शनिवार को भी चलाया जाएगा। इसके लिए प्रशासन की ओर से कार्यक्रम तय किया जा रहा है। प्रशासन के कार्यक्रम के अनुसार शहर में जिन इलाकों में अस्थायी अतिक्रमण है उसे पूरी तरह से हटाया जाएगा।

