विरोध:मुस्लिम प्रोग्रेसिव फोरम का किसानों के समर्थन में प्रदर्शन

सीकर
केंद्र सरकार के द्वारा पारीत कृषि विधेयकाें के विराेध में किसानाें के द्वारा किए जा रहे प्रदर्शन के समर्थन में शनिवार काे मुस्लिम प्राेग्रेसिव फाेरम ने भी थाली बजाओ, माेदी काे जगाओ प्रदर्शन किया। मुस्लिम प्रोग्रसिव फोरम जिला अध्य्क्ष जुबैर नारू के नेतृत्व में बड़ी संख्या में कार्यकर्ता एवं पदाधिकारी ईदगाह चौराहे पर किसान बचाओ थाली बजाओ मोदी को जगाओ प्रदर्शन करते हुए पहुंचे। फोरम के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष एडवोकेट मोहम्मद शरीफ ने कहा किसान काेराेना महामारी व कड़ाकेदार ठंड के बीच सड़काें पर अपने अधिकाराें काे लेकर मांग कर रहे हैं।

किसानाें की जान भी जा रही है। इसके बावजूद सरकार मांगें मानने काे तैयार नहीं हाे रही है। देश के प्रधानमंत्री नए आलीशान संसद भवन का उद्धघाटन व अम्बानी का जीयाे 5G लान्च करने में व्यस्त हैं। प्रदर्शन के दौरान शहर अध्यक्ष मो शरीफ चौहान शिफा, जिला उपाध्यक्ष समीर चौहान, जिला महासचिव सजाउद्दीन तंवर, जिला सचिव मो जावेद रंगरेज, जमील चौहान जिला सचिव, सीकर तहसील उपाध्यक्ष सैय्यद मकसूद उपाध्यक्ष, शहर महासचिव मकसूद कुरैशी, सचिव यूनुस पडियार, सोयेब खत्री सचिव, सदर कासम खिलजी, एडवोकेट रफीक गाैड़ व सलीम जमींदार सहित अनेक पदाधिकारी एवं कार्यकर्ता शामिल हुए।

