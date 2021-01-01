पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयोजन:आर्ट्स कॉलेज की एनसीसी भर्ती एसके स्कूल के खेल मैदान में हुई, नौ सौ अभ्यर्थी दौड़े

सीकर3 घंटे पहले
सीकर. आर्ट्स कॉलेज की एनसीसी की 92 सीटों के लिए भर्ती को लेकर एसके स्कूल के खेल मैदान में दाैड लगाते हुए। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • एनसीसी भर्ती के लिए दौड़, फिजिकल, लिखित परीक्षा के बाद इंटरव्यू लिया गया

राजकीय कला महाविद्यालय में स्नातक प्रथम वर्ष के नियमित विद्यार्थियों की सत्र 2020-21 की एनसीसी भर्ती एसके स्कूल के खेल मैदान में मंगलवार सुबह आयोजित की गई। अभ्यर्थियों को सबसे पहले अलग-अलग ग्रुपों में बांटकर दौड़ करवाई गई। इसके बाद सबका फिजिकल लिया गया।

दौड़ और फिजिकल में पास अभ्यर्थियों को अलग किया गया। सभी का एनसीसी के अधिकारियों ने इंटरव्यू भी लिया और इसके उपरांत सबका लिखित एग्जाम भी लिया गया। एनसीसी भर्ती प्रक्रिया में भाग लेने के लिए कॉलेज के कैप्टन अशोक बुरड़क सहित एनसीसी के अधिकारी उपस्थित रहे।

कैप्टन बुरड़क ने बताया कि अभी एनसीसी की 92 सीटों के लिए करीब 930 विद्यार्थियों के आवेदन आए थे। 92 सीटों के लिए 30 प्रतिशत सीटें छात्राओं के लिए आरक्षित हैं। एनसीसी भर्ती में दौड़, फिजिकल सहित लिखित एग्जाम के बाद मैरिट लिस्ट बनाई जाएगी। इस दौरान अभ्यर्थियों की दौड़ व फिजिकल के दौरान अन्य छात्र व साथी लड़के एसके स्कूल के खेल मैदान की बाउंड्रीवॉल पर खड़े होकर उत्साहवर्द्धन कर रहे थे।

