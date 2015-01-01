पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सम्मान:नीमकाथाना प्रधान ने ट्यूबवैल व टंकी बनवाने तथा खंडेला प्रधान ने पानी की समस्या का समाधान करने का आश्वासन दिया

गणेश्वर34 मिनट पहले
  • जिले में विभिन्न स्थानों पर हुए कार्यक्रमों के दौरान नवनिर्वाचित जनप्रतिनिधियों का ग्रामीणों ने सम्मान किया

कस्बे की ढाणी नई कोठी में नवनिर्वाचित पंचायत समिति सदस्य व प्रधान का सम्मान किया गया। ग्रामीणों ने क्षेत्र की समस्याओं से प्रधान को अवगत कराया। प्रधान ने जल्द निस्तारण का आश्वासन दिया। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि ढाणी नई कोठी में पेयजल की गंभीर समस्या है। ग्रामीणों ने श्मशान घाट बनवाने को लेकर प्रधान से गुहार लगाई।

प्रधान ने जल्द ही ट्यूबवैल व एक टंकी बनवाने का आश्वासन दिया। इस मौके पर नीमकाथाना प्रधान मंजू देवी, वीरेंद्र यादव, गणेश्वर पंस सदस्य उतारमल गुर्जर, आगरी पंस सदस्य प्रतिनिधि बाबूलाल सैनी, बसंत यादव, पूर्व सरपंच मनीराम लंबा, जयराम यादव, सरपंच प्रतिनिधि घासीलाल अग्रवाल, पप्पूराम सैनी, रतनलाल यादव व विजय नेता आदि मौजूद रहे।
खंडेला. प्रधान गिरिराज सिंह और पंस सदस्य मीनाक्षी सिंह ने ब्रह्मपुरी स्थित चारोड़ा धाम आश्रम में स्व. विश्वम्भरदास महाराज की धूणी पर धोक लगाकर अखिल भारतीय चतु:संप्रदाय अध्यक्ष दिनेशदास महाराज से आशीर्वाद लिया। उसके बाद गांव फतेहपुरा में नवनिर्वाचित प्रधान गिरिराज सिंह व उपप्रधान शीशराम का स्वागत किया गया।

प्रधान गिरिराज सिंह ने कहा कि क्षेत्र में पानी की सबसे बड़ी समस्या है। जल्द ही पानी की समस्याओं सहित अन्य समस्याओं का समाधान किया जाएगा। सभी के सहयोग से विकास कार्य किए जाएंगे। कार्यक्रम में फतेहपुरा सरपंच अर्जुनलाल, पूर्व सरपंच सीताराम जांगू, पूर्व सरपंच मक्खनलाल, ज्ञानसिंह शेखावत, कानदास स्वामी, झाबरमल, श्यामसुंदर मीणा, मंगेज मीणा, भगवानाराम यादव, भंवरलाल वर्मा, विक्रम जोशी, विमल अग्रवाल, पंकज एवं अन्य ग्रामीण उपस्थित थे।
लोसल . व्यापार मंडल द्वारा कस्बे के बस स्टैंड स्थित श्री बालाजी मंदिर में जिला परिषद के वार्ड नौ से नवनिर्वाचित सदस्य रणवीर सिंह बिजारणियां का स्वागत किया गया। बिजारणियां ने व्यापारियों को विश्वास दिलाया कि वे सभी के लिए हमेशा तन, मन, धन से तैयार रहेंगे।

इस अवसर पर लोसल व्यापार मंडल के अध्यक्ष सुरेश कुमार शेषमा, मोहरीलाल यादव, निवास रणवां, लक्ष्मीनारायण जांगू, डालूराम शेषमा, महेंद्रसिंह डूडी, सुरेन्द्र सिंह भांवरिया, रामगोपाल निराणियां, श्रवण भांवरिया, आनंदीलाल निराणियां, फूलचंद सैनी, पप्पू शर्मा बोसाना सहित कई व्यापारी मौजूद रहे।
सिरोही . कस्बे की ढाणी सोनताली में नवनिर्वाचित प्रधान मंजू देवी का ग्रामीणों ने स्वागत किया। इस अवसर पर प्रधान ने कहा कि गांव की समस्याओं का निवारण करना उनकी पहली प्राथमिकता होगी। प्रधान प्रतिनिधि पूर्व सरपंच वीरेन्द्र यादव का भी ग्रामीणों ने स्वागत किया। कार्यक्रम में आशीष लील, किशन यादव, ग्यारसीलाल, फूलचंद, रामनिवास यादव, नंदराम यादव, कृष्ण यादव, गोपाल यादव, बन्नाराम सैनी, डाॅ. मुकेश यादव, शीशराम यादव, हंसराज आदि उपस्थित रहे।
बावड़ी . आभावास में नवनिर्वाचित पस सदस्य गुलाब देवी का विजय जुलूस निकाला। कार्यक्रम में वार्ड 17 के जिप प्रतिनिधि जितेंद्र बाजिया, तपीपल्या पूर्व सरपंच राजेंद्र बाजिया, आभावास के पूर्व सरपंच मोहनलाल कुलड़िया, नरेंद्रसिंह राठौड़, दादिया के पंस सदस्य ज्ञानाराम, कोटड़ी सरपंच प्रतिनिधि कैलाशचंद धायल रामदेव सिंगड, पुष्कर वर्मा आदि थे।

जिला प्रमुख व निर्वाचित जनप्रतिनिधियों का सम्मान कल, युवा माेर्चा प्रदेशाध्यक्ष आएंगे

भाजपा की ओर से शुक्रवार काे नवनिर्वाचित जनप्रतिनिधियाें का सम्मान किया जाएगा। पार्टी प्रवक्ता संदीप शर्मा नेता एवं माेर्चा जिला उपाध्यक्ष ललित पंवार ने बताया कि नवनिर्वाचित जिला प्रमुख गायत्री कंवर, धाेद प्रधान सुनीता झीगर सहित जिप तथा पंस के निर्वाचित सदस्याें के अलावा चुनावाें में प्रत्याशी रहे पराजित पार्टीजनाें काे सम्मानित किया जाएगा।

सुबह 11 बजे से माेहन गार्डन में हाेने वाले समाराेह में सांसद सुमेधानंद, सैनिक कल्याण बोर्ड के पूर्व अध्यक्ष प्रेमसिंह बाजौर, पार्टी जिलाध्यक्ष इंद्रा चौधरी, किसान मोर्चा के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष हरिराम रणवां, व पूर्व पालिकाध्यक्ष दिनेश जोशी आदि मौजूद रहेंगे। दूसरी ओर भाजपा युवा माेर्चा के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष हिमांशु शर्मा का भी पहली बार लक्ष्मणगढ़ आगमन पर स्वागत किया जाएगा।

युवा माेर्चा शहर अध्यक्ष चन्द्रकांत जाजाेदिया व जिला उपाध्यक्ष ललित पंवार ने बताया कि माेर्चा प्रदेशाध्यक्ष हिमांशु शर्मा का शुक्रवार काे सीकर राेड स्थित आदर्श विद्या मंदिर के मुरारका सभागार में स्वागत किया जाएगा। सुबह 10 बजे से हाेने वाले कार्यक्रम में जिला प्रमुख, जिप एवं पंचायत समिति सदस्याें का भी युवा माेर्चा की ओर से स्वागत एवं अभिनंदन किया जाएगा। इस अवसर पर माेर्चा जिलाध्यक्ष रतन सैनी भी माैजूद रहेंगे।
फतेहपुर. कस्बे में गुरुवार को गौड़ ब्राह्मण भवन में भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं द्वारा नवनिर्वाचित जिला प्रमुख का सम्मान किया जाएगा। शहर अध्यक्ष रामवतार रूंथला और देहात अध्यक्ष विनोद महला ने बताया कि पूर्व पालिकाध्यक्ष मधुसूदन भिंडा के सानिध्य में होने वाले समारोह में जिला प्रमुख गायत्री कंवर, पूर्व सैनिक कल्याण मंत्री प्रेमसिंह बाजौर सहित भाजपा से संबंधित विभिन्न सरपंचों, वार्ड पंच आदि का भी सम्मान किया जाएगा। समारोह में विधानसभा क्षेत्र के विभिन्न मंडलों व अग्रिम संगठनों के पदाधिकारी और कार्यकर्ता शामिल रहेंगे।

