भ्रष्टाचार:नीमकाथाना पंस. सदस्य के पति का 25 लाख रुपए गिनते का वीडियो वायरल, हारने वालों ने लगाया खरीद-फरोख्त का आरोप

सीकर21 मिनट पहले
  • वीडियो में शामिल लोग इसे प्रॉपर्टी के भुगतान का मामला बता रहे हैं, राजनीतिक हलकों में वायरल वीडियो की दिनभर चर्चा, वार्ड 21 से चुनाव हारने वाली कांग्रेस की प्रेमकुमारी के भाई ने लगाया खरीद-फरोख्त का आरोप

पंचायतीराज चुनाव संपन्न होने के बाद नीमकाथाना पंचायत समिति में सदस्यों की खरीद-फरोख्त के आरोप के साथ शनिवार को एक वीडियो वायरल हुआ। वीडियो में 25 लाख रुपए गिनना बताया जा रहा है। वार्ड 21 से चुनाव हारने वाली कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी प्रेमकुमारी के भाई अनिल खीचड़ का आरोप है कि चुनाव में निर्वाचित सदस्यों की खरीद-फरोख्त हुई है। जनता के वोटों को बेचा गया है। हालांकि वीडियो में चुनाव पर किसी तरह की चर्चा नहीं हो रही है। वायरल हो रहे वीडियो में बेड पर नोटों की गडि्डयां रखी हुई है। इसमें नीमकाथाना पंचायत समिति वार्ड 21 से निर्दलीय निर्वाचित हुई पंस. सदस्य अंजुदेवी के पति मुकेश सैनी नोट गिनते नजर आ रहे हैं। वहीं भाजपा प्रधान पद की प्रत्याशी गीतादेवी के बेटे कृष्णकुमार के मित्र राजेश चौधरी नोटों की गडि्डयां देते हुए 25 लाख रुपए गिना रहे हैं।

इसमें पैसा कम ज्यादा नहीं होने की बात हो रही है। इनमें बताया जा रहा है कि दो-चार लाख रुपए इधर-उधर से लाए गए हैं, बाकी पैसा बैंक से निकाला गया है। इसमें 22 गड्‌डी पांच-पांच सौ रुपए के नोटों की बताई जा रही है। दैनिक भास्कर ने मामले में सामने आ रहे सभी पक्षकारों से बातचीत की। इसमें लोगों के जवाब अलग-अलग आ रहे हैं।

नीमकाथाना में प्रधान की सीट के वोटों का गणित समझिए
नीमकाथाना पंचायत समिति में 27 वार्ड है। यहां भाजपा के 10, कांग्रेस 11 व निर्दलीय 6 सदस्य निर्वाचित हुए। प्रधान पद पर कब्जा जमाने के लिए प्रत्याशियों ने निर्दलियों को अपने साथ जोड़ा। इसके लिए भाजपा-कांग्रेस ने पूरी ताकत लगाई। 6 निर्दलियों में से भाजपा-कांग्रेस तीन-तीन निर्दलियों को अपने साथ जोड़ पाई। ऐसे में कांग्रेस मंजू यादव को एक वोट के अंतर से प्रधान बनाने में कामयाब रही। उन्हें 14 वोट मिले। 10 वार्डों में कब्जा जमाने वाली भाजपा ने भी प्रधान बनाने के लिए पूरी ताकत लगाई। लेकिन एक ओर निर्दलीय को अपने खेमे में नहीं ला पाए। भाजपा को 13 वोट मिले।

मुकेश सैनी : वीडियो में काली जैकेट पहने हुए पैसे गिनने वाले व्यक्ति का नाम मुकेश सैनी है। इनकी पत्नी अंजुदेवी पंचायत समिति नीमकाथाना के वार्ड 25 से निर्दलीय जीती। राजेश चौधरी : वीडियो में शर्ट पहने हुए नोटों की गड्‌डी दे रहे व्यक्ति का नाम राजेश चौधरी है। जो भाजपा प्रधान प्रत्याशी गीतादेवी के बेटे कृष्णकुमार का मित्र है। शंकरलाल सैनी : वीडियो में बीड़ी पीते हुए व्यक्ति का नाम शंकरलाल सैनी है। जो मुकेश सैनी के चाचा बताए जा रहे हैं। किशनसिंह शेखावत : वीडियो में पैसा देखकर रख लेने की बात कह रहे व्यक्ति का नाम किशनसिंह शेखावत है। ये नृहसिंहपुरी के रहने वाले हैं।

वीडियो में सामने आ रहे लोगों से दैनिक भास्कर ने पूछे तीन सवाल

पहला सवाल : चुनाव में पैसे लेन देन का वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है। विरोधी चुनाव में खरीद फरोख्त का आरोप लगा रहे हैं। दूसरा सवाल : पैसा गिनने का वीडियो कितने दिन पुराना है? तीसरी सवाल : जमीन कहां और किससे खरीदी?

मुकेश सैनी के जवाब
1. वीडियो में प्रोपर्टी के भुगतान का मामला है। विरोधियों के चुनाव हारने का दर्द है। इसलिए गलत आरोप लगा रहे हैं।
2. यह मेरा पर्सनल मामला है। यह नहीं बता सकता। वीडियो में कौनसी बाड़ेबंदी में जाने की बात हो रही है।
3. यह मैं बताना जरूरी नहीं समझता, यह मेरा व्यक्तिगत मामला है।
शंकरलाल सैनी के जवाब
1. ये चुनाव से जुड़ा मामला नहीं है। यह प्रोपर्टी खरीदने और उसके पैमेंट का मामला है।
2. हाल ही का मामला है। ज्यादा दिन पुराना नहीं है।
3. मैं थोड़ी देर में आपको बताता हूं। यह कहते हुए उन्होंने फोन काट दिया।
किशनसिंह शेखावत के जवाब
1. चुनाव में लेन-देन का मामला नहीं है। मेरा राजनीति से दूर-दूर तक कोई लेना-देना नहीं है।
2. पैसा गिनने का वीडियो करीब डेढ़ महीने पुराना है।
3. जमीन सीताराम ने खरीदी है। राजेश चौधरी का इसमें कोई लेना-देना नहीं है।
राजेश चौधरी : भास्कर ने राजेश चौधरी का पक्ष जानने की कोशिश की। लेकिन उनका फोन नहीं लगा।

