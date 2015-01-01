पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सफलता:नेहा सैनी ने 2 बार असफल हाेने के बाद राज्य में तीसरी रैंक हासिल की

सीकर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • स्कूल लेक्चरर रसायन विज्ञान के रिजल्ट में सीकर टॉपर, तीसरी, चौथी, छठी रैंक पर प्रयास के अभ्यर्थी

आरपीएससी ने स्कूल लेक्चरर रसायन विज्ञान के नतीजे घोषित कर दिए। टॉप-50 की ज्यादातर रैंक में सीकर के अभ्यर्थी हैं। नेहा सैनी ने तीसरी, रेणु शर्मा ने चौथी, निशा खर्रा ने छठी, विकास शर्मा ने 27वीं, जितेंद्र जांगिड़ ने 30वीं, चौथी कुमारी ने 33वीं, संगीता नेहरा ने 45वीं, शर्मिला बगड़िया ने 46वीं व मनोज बाजिया ने 49वीं रैंक हासिल की है। यह सभी अभ्यर्थी प्रयास कॅरिअर इंस्टीट्यूट के हैं।

राज्य में तीसरे नंबर पर रहने वाली नेहा सैनी नवलगढ़ की रहने वाली हैं। दिलचस्प यह है कि वह थर्ड व सैकंड ग्रेड एग्जाम में चूक गई थी, लेकिन उसने हार नहीं मानी। इस बीच लैब अस्सिटेंट एग्जाम में उसका चयन हो गया। उसने तय किया कि वह ज्वॉइन नहीं करेगी। सितंबर 2020 में सैकंड ग्रेड की एग्जाम में दूसरे प्रयास में पास हो गई और फलौदी में ज्वॉइन भी कर लिया।

इन सबके बीच स्कूल लेक्चरर की तैयारी जारी रखी। हर दिन 10 से 15 घंटे की पढ़ाई जारी रखी। अब स्कूल लेक्चरर एग्जाम में राज्य में तीसरा स्थान हासिल करके सबको चौंका दिया। प्रयास कोचिंग के महिपाल सिंह व परमेशचंद शर्मा का कहना है कि 27वीं रैंक हासिल करने वाले विकास शर्मा की कहानी भी खास है।

पलथाना निवासी विकास की पत्नी का हाल में ही स्कूल लेक्चरर भौतिक विज्ञान में चयन हुआ है। विकास ने प्रिंस स्कूल से कक्षा दसवीं व बारहवीं की पढ़ाई की। जबकि उसकी चचेरी बहन रेणु तेतरवालों की ढाणी स्कूल में ग्रेड थर्ड टीचर हैं। रेणु ने भी स्कूल लेक्चरर रसायन विज्ञान में सफलता हासिल कर ली है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान बोले- ये कानून कोरोना से भी खतरनाक, हम अपने ही खेत में मजदूर बन जाएंगे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें